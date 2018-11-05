‘B&B’ Spoilers For Tuesday, November 6: Bill Grills Brooke, Donna Claps Back At A Seething Quinn

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, November 6 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will turn to Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) for answers about her husband’s misdeeds. Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will also confront Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) about her obvious advances toward Eric Forrester (John McCook). But if Quinn thought that Donna would be a walkover, she has another thing coming.

Donna Logan Claps Back At A Seething Quinn Forrester

Everybody knows that Quinn can be a dangerous woman when she feels threatened. Pity nobody informed Donna about her ex-husband’s new wife. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, indicate that Quinn will spy Donna cozying up to Eric over some honey bear.

Eric and his ex-wife will be reminiscing and talking about their shared history. Now B&B viewers already know that it seems as if Donna has been making some subtle moves toward Eric. Little do they know that Quinn will happen upon them and eavesdrop on their conversation.

Quinn will confront the blond and say, “If you try to get your hooks into my husband, I’ll destroy you.” But She Knows Soaps states that Donna will have a clap back ready for Quinn. She will stand up to Quinn and remind her that she and Eric have a past. Once upon a time, they were happily married, and Eric’s history with the Logans goes way back.

Donna should be careful how she approaches Quinn. Yes, she may have Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) in her corner for now, but Quinn is a formidable opponent. And when she’s backed into a corner, that’s when Quinn’s dark side shines.

Bill Spencer Grills Brooke Logan Forrester

Throughout the custody battle, Bill liked to tell his sidekick Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) that he could always count on Brooke. She supported him and encouraged him when no one else did.

When Justin reports that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) may have influenced Judge McMullen (Joe Lando), Bill pays a visit to his ex-wife. He wants to know whether she knows about the connection between the dressmaker and the jurist, according to Inquisitr.

“Ridge wants payback, including stealing my son from me.”

Bill will grill Brooke in an effort to find out what she knows about the collusion. But Brooke will keep quiet, although she will feel torn about not telling Bill the truth. For now, it seems as if her loyalty is with her husband, and she will warn him that Bill is on the hunt.

Let Inquisitr keep you up to date with the latest on Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, November sweeps, and soap opera news.