Sofia Richie Left In Tears After ‘Heated Exchange’ With Scott Disick At Derby Day

Sofia Richie seemed to be struggling to keep it together during what looked like a tense exchange between her and boyfriend Scott Disick at Derby Day in Australia.

The 20-year-old model appeared to be wiping away her tears as she patted her cheeks and her eyes to keep her makeup from running while speaking to Scott, 35, during their brief appearance at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. As reported by the Daily Mail, the two made a quick exit after barely showing fans a smile at the much anticipated event.

Sofia looked somewhat emotional during the exchange with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who in turn maintained a frigid expression and tried to appease his girlfriend as he seemed to be appealing for reason. Lionel Richie’s daughter appeared more and more upset as she leaned closer to Scott to make her point, but the father-of-three was determined to keep the situation under control and offered comfort by caressing her arm, a move that seemed to have worked as Sofia gathered herself and even managed to offer a smile.

The Instagram star was dressed for the occasion in a white Zimmermann dress that featured patterned cut outs, blouson sleeves, and a ruffle skirt. She paired the statement number with black accessories and simple jewelry, which let the dress shine. Scott opted for a charcoal grey suit, which he completed with a matching patterned tie, and a pair of cool sunglasses.

However, it didn’t seem like the couple made up as they seemed stone-faced and distant, and abruptly left the Saturday event earlier than expected. Derby Day organizers surely weren’t too happy with the early exit, considering it has been reported Scott received a six-figure paycheck for the appearance Down Under. After their brief appearance at the popular horse race event, the pair were spotted looking equally distraught as they caught a flight out of Melbourne International airport on Sunday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the two lovebirds toured all around the country ever since they arrived last Monday, trying to enjoy as much as possible as they navigated a hectic schedule. They were spotted visiting the world-famous Taronga Zoo in Sydney, lounging on a luxury yacht as they cruised around Sydney Harbour, and hosting a massive Halloween party at The Star’s Marquee nightclub on Wednesday night. But Kourtney Kardashian’s ex’s most-anticipated hosting gig was at the Ultra Australia Marquee on Derby Day on November 3.