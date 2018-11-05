Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Rocks A Strapless Polka Dot Bikini At The Beach

Devon posed in a skimpy strapless bikini in Miami.

As she gears up to walk in the upcoming 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, model Devon Windsor has been enjoying a little downtime at the beach in her swimwear. New photos shared by Daily Mail show the stunning star walking on the sand in a skimpy strapless polka dot bikini while relaxing in Miami.

The new paparazzi photos shared by the outlet showed the Victoria’s Secret model showing off her amazing body as she took a walk in the sand in her strapless white two piece, which featured fun black polka dots across both the top and bottoms, on November 3.

Devon held hands with her fiancé Johnny Dex as she flaunted her bikini body in Florida, mere days before she’s expected to hit the runway for the annual Victoria’s Secret fashion show alongside big names including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

The candid snaps showed Windsor with her signature blonde hair tied up on top of her head in a topknot while she opted to shield her eyes from the Miami sun in dark sunglasses while walking around by the sea.

Devon also shared her own bikini photo on social media for her 1.3 million followers, which showed her leaning on a red and white beach umbrella in her fun two piece.

“She wore an itty bitty teeny weeny polka dot bikini,” the model captioned the swimsuit upload posted to her Instagram account on November 4.

Just last week, Windsor also shared another photo of herself sporting a fun two piece bikini while showing off her amazing body on what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

The star shared a photo of herself sporting the bikini while posing in the sun on November 2, writing in the Instagram caption, “Friday free day.”

The Inquisitr shared that Windsor was also spotted in a bikini during a trip to the beach with friend and fellow model Olivia Culpo in August.

The latest batch of bikini snaps come shortly after Devon his the headlines for all the wrong reasons back in September over controversial comments she made in an Instagram video regarding diversity.

As reported by Cosmopolitan at the time, Windsor came under fire after fellow model Shanina Shaik recalled in the clip that she was bullied because of her skin color.

Devon then said after Shanina shared her emotional story, “You know how hard it is to be blonde? I have to get a highlight every month! Do you know how expensive that is?”

She later apologized for her remarks in a statement posted to Instagram, calling her own comments “incredibly insensitive.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“The majority of the conversation was edited and if a peer of mine wanted to discuss such a serious subject, I would never follow it with a joke,” Devon said.

“I have an immense amount of respect for my peers. I know the struggle of diversity and inclusion in my business as well as in so many others is not one to take lightly.”

“I’m even more disappointed that my comments could lead anyone to believe that I have a prejudicial bias,” Windsor then continued in part in the statement shared on social media, before adding that she’s “always trying to be a better version of myself.”