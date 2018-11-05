Ariana Grande & Camila Cabello Share Bond Over High Ponytails

Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello cemented their friendship over Grande’s iconic high ponytail, according to E! News.

It began on Sunday when Cabello paid tribute to Grande’s hairstyle after she herself rocked the high ponytail when she attended the 2018 MTV EMAs. While Cabello walked away as the winner of Best Artist, Best Video and Best Song for her single ‘Havana,’ she revealed that pulling off the high ponytail was much more difficult than she ever expected.

While wearing a stylish red dress with the hairstyle, Cabello made some time to tweet Grande, complaining about the pain of the hairstyle, describing the pressure it was putting on her brain, tweeting,”I just did a high ponytail for the first time and it is literally pulling on my BRAIN ITS SO PAINFUL HOW DO YOU DO IT @ArianaGrande.”

In a follow-up tweet, Cabello went for it with the newly-single Grande and asked her to be her wife, adding, “Also, will you be my wife again @arianagrande.”

Grande was quick to respond with some advice, jokingly implying that her high ponytails were actually wigs, before coming clean and revealing that she has accepted the pain that comes with wearing the hairstyle.

As for Cabello’s offer to take her on as a wife, Grande responded with, “I never thought you’d ask. come home bb girl.”

As the Twitter conversation continued, Cabello revealed that she had given up on following in Grande’s footsteps and abandoned the high ponytail, showing a photo of herself with a pained look on her face after her hairstyle had been returned to a more familiar look.

In the photo, Cabello included a reference to Grande’s new single “Thank U, Next” in her caption. Grande released the track on Saturday night, which includes references to her previous relationships with Mac Miller and Pete Davidson.

In the song, Grande sings, “Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I’m so thankful / Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.”

Replying to the photo, Grande complimented Cabello’s ability to “still feel things” before adding, “MUST BE NICE *crying and smiling*”

Grande’s hairstyle has garnered major attention as her career has skyrocketed. Back in September, Grande filmed an appearance with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show where she revealed that her ponytail was a completely separate being. In the sketch, Grande’s ponytail left her head and handed Fallon a bottle of water, signed Questlove’s Ariana Grande album, and even stopped a woman’s purse from being stolen.