‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga Poses In The Ocean In A String Bikini

The 39-year-old mom of three is showing off her bikini body in Jamaica.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is showing off her seriously toned body in a skimpy black bikini during a recent vacation in Jamaica. The mom of three, who will turn 40-years-old next March, showed off her enviable body in the new snap posted to her Instagram account on November 4 as she took a dip in the ocean.

Gorga had her seriously toned abs and long legs on full display as she waded into the sparkling blue water while sporting a fun black bikini with a wrap around top and string-tie bottoms as she soaked up the sun.

Melissa was shielding her eyes from the intense Jamaican sun in dark black sunglasses as she posed for the camera with her hand on her head, and also opted to keep her hair away from her face by tying a red bandanna tied around her hair.

The star – who will be returning for the ninth season of RHONJ, premiering on Bravo on November 7 – then joked about her Caribbean vacation location in the caption.

Writing in the caption of the bikini photo, Gorga told her 1.5 million followers, “Jamaican Me CRAZY…” while also tagging her location as Iberostar Rose Hall Suites in Montego Bay.

Fans shared a whole lot of praise for the reality star in the comments section, gushing over her incredible bikini body as she showed off a whole lot of skin.

“You just keep getting hotter!!” one fan told Melissa, who is the sister-in-law of fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice. “Can’t wait for the new season of #rhonj.”

“You look absolutely amazing,” a second wrote, while a third added, “You look amazing and love the bathing suit!”

Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Gorga’s been showing off her amazing body in a bikini in several different two pieces over the summer, regularly posting shots of herself soaking up the sun on her Instagram account over the past few months.

As the Inquisitr shared in September, Melissa most recently waved bye bye to the summer in a fun bikini by posting a fun boomerang video that showed her shimmying in her swimwear while at her Jersey Shore summer house.

She also shared a snap of herself in a skimpy blue bathing suit while posing by Tim’s river.

“Another summer has gone by,” Gorga wrote on her account. “This Jersey girl is saying thank you to the beautiful Jersey shore for leaving my family & I with amazing memories once again. Home is where the heart is.”

But it’s no surprise that Melissa’s been showing off her very impressive body in so many different swimwear items, as she previously told Us Weekly that she’s a total “swimsuit junkie.”

“I have more swimsuits probably than I do underwear, which is crazy, but it’s true!” she told the outlet of her bikini and swimwear obsession.