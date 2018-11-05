Ola Jordan, 36, Says She Is Retiring From Shooting Sexy Calendars As She Is ‘Too Old’

Ola Jordan is just as known for formerly starring as a dancer on the U.K.’s reality TV show Strictly Come Dancing as she is for her yearly sexy calendars. But the 36-year-old has recently announced she will retire from taking racy shots as she is “too old” to pose naked.

The Polish-born dancer told The Sun that despite the messages she has received from fans asking her to carry it on, she has made up her mind, contending she is past her prime for the series of 12 revealing images, which usually feature the dancer in a provocative state of undress.

“No calendar this year, I’m too old now, I’m retiring. I’ve had a lot of messages from disappointed fans which is sweet, but you know I’m getting older now,” she told the publication.

Jordan is retiring even though she isn’t the oldest model to pose for the racy series, as the Daily Mail has pointed out. Kelly Brook, 38, and 50-year old Kylie Minogue are two notable models who will continue the tradition of stripping down for the calendar.

Jordan will still be featured in the 2018 calendar, which was released in October, as she announced on her Instagram page about a month ago.

“Yay!!! My 2018 Calendar has FINALLY been released,” she captioned the photo. “Please go to my website to purchase jamesandola.com.”

In the snap, the blonde beauty is posing topless against a beautiful backdrop featuring a beach, which appears blurry in the snap. The dancer is wearing her blonde tresses down and parted sideways, which cascade down her shoulder and front. Both her hair and arm help cover herself up for the sultry shot.

The post garnered more then 3,000 likes and more than 70 comments from fans who left messages in English as well as polish.

“Hope the calendar comes with a fire extinguisher, because that calendar will be smoking hot,” one English-speaking fan wrote, accompanied by a series of emoji featuring a face with a stuck-out tongue.

In another more revealing shot, Jordan poses completely naked on a beach. She is seated on top of her legs, covering herself up with her upper body, while she holds her arms against her chest. In the shot, the dancer is looking seductively into the camera and is wearing her hair wet and slicked back. She is wearing makeup in neutral tones, which gives her a natural, yet wild look.

In the caption underneath the photo, she simply wrote: “My 2018 Calendar.”