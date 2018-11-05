Elizabeth Hurley Undresses In Racy Instagram Video To Reveal Her Age-Defying Physique

Elizabeth Hurley has been making the most of the bikini-weather as she continues to vacation in the beautiful Maldives. The 53-year-old bombshell took to her Instagram in the wee hours of Monday to share a coquettish video of herself removing her robe to reveal her incredible figure underneath in a barely-there bikini.

In the clip, the actress is seen initially wearing a white robe tied to her waist. As she dances coquettishly swaying from side to side, Hurley takes off the robe to reveal her age-defying physique in a tiny patterned pink bikini she is rocking underneath. According to her post tags, her bikini is from her own collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

As Hurley puts on her little show, she continuously stares at the camera smiling seductively and winking. At the end of the video, she points at the camera as she billows her robe around in front of the tropical plants she is posing in front of. To complete her sexy look, the Royals actress is wearing her hair down, loose around her shoulders, and dark eyeliner that accentuates her blue eyes.

For her caption, she simply included the hashtags “KashmirRobe” and “KashmirPinkBikini” and the tag for her swimwear collection as well as a tag for Milaidhoo Island Maldives, a luxury boutique private island that has been listed in the UNESCO world biosphere.

The post Hurley shared with her 1 million followers racked up more than 40,000 views and garnered nearly 8,000 likes and more than 400 comments in under 30 minutes of being shared. Hurley’s post includes comments from fans who wrote in English, Russian, Spanish, among other languages.

“This should break the internet,” one fan commented under the video, while another added, “First post I’ve seen today! Consider my day made already.”

Ever since arriving in the Maldives last week, Hurley has been sharing sizzling snaps of herself rocking bikinis and enjoying the envy-inducing weather, as the Daily Mail has noted. The 53-year-old often addresses her ageless beauty and has shared that she doesn’t have any major secrets other than leading a healthy lifestyle and exercising.

“I like women to feel very confident in how they look and to accept that every size can be beautiful,” she told E!News in 2016. “But I still think it’s important to be in shape. It doesn’t matter really what size you are, but I think it’s important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise. I don’t go to the gym, but I’m quite active.”