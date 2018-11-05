Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Dons Colorful Bikinis In An Instagram Video For Seafolly

Victoria’s Secret model, Romee Strijd, shared a video of herself wearing tons of different colorful bikinis on Instagram, and fans are loving it. She captioned the post, “Missing summer & Australia already,” as she tagged Seafolly Swimwear. The video was a promo for the brand, and featured the model strutting her stuff in a variety of cute swimsuits. At one point, the model addressed the viewers, saying, “Hi guys, I’m Romee and we’re here with Seafolly. It’s my first time in Australia, and I’m already like obsessed. It’s so nice, I’m having the best time.”

The video included shots of Romee at the beach, as well as her walking around town. The video also gave fans a sneak peek at the camera crew, who can be seen running around her with cameras and lighting equipment.

Some of Romee’s outfits included a cute yellow bikini, which had a tube top and small bottoms. The model wore a white shirt around her waist, as well as paired it with a white tank. Strijd also ran on the beach in a turquoise two-piece, as well as appeared in a striped one-piece.

One fan said, “Romee + seafolly + Australia = my happiness,” while another asked, “YOURE [sic] SO BEAUTIFUL WHYYYY.” Meanwhile, someone said that “i just watched your vlog of you doing the shoots for this.”

While Romee is obviously reminiscing about summer, she’s also getting pumped up for the upcoming Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She posted a throwback photo from a prior show, during which she sported a giant white cape, along with some nude-colored lingerie and a gold wrap-around leotard with thigh-high boots.

The model also shared her excitement for the show as she posed in a bright-yellow jacket, black pants, and some thigh-high black lace boots. Strijd also held a white, triangular purse by Balenciaga. The jacket got tons of attention from fans, while some asked her where she got it from.

And for fans who were wondering how Romee ended up as a model, her story is quite interesting. She opened up in an interview with New Beauty.