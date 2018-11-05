Ireland Baldwin Flaunts Legs For Days In Short Dress On Instagram As Dad, Alec, Is Spotted Alone After Arrest

Ireland Baldwin shared a series of photos of herself enjoying some wine on Sunday, as her dad, Alec, was spotted for the first time since his arrest. Ireland wore a short navy-blue dress with long sleeves and an asymmetrical neckline. In the first Instagram photo, the model can be seen lounging in a chair as she extended her legs. She touched a wine glass with her left hand, as she looked to her right.

A second photo was a close-up of her face, as fans saw that she was wearing some natural-looking makeup with a soft lip and some pink blush. The third, taken while Baldwin was still sitting in the chair, was a black-and-white. She captioned one of the pictures, “everyone should drink red wine at 2pm on a Sunday.” One of her fans joked with her, saying “Wait, doesn’t everyone already do that?” Someone else let her know, “Exactly what I did today.”

Baldwin is likely unwinding from a busy week, with reports of her dad, Alec, dealing with being arrested for assault. According to Radar Online, he was spotted going to a New York apartment building alone as his family were seen at his Manhattan penthouse.

The incident that led to Alec’s arrest reportedly involved a parking spot. A source revealed the following to Radar Online.

“Baldwin was like ‘I got my kids in the car, I want this parking spot. I want you to get out of this parking spot right now. I got my kids with me!”

That escalated to Baldwin yelling at the man and pushing him “two times.” This is how the source remembers the scene.

“He was nervous, his face was red. Alec was really aggressive and all in his face. Baldwin just lost it. I got mad. I’m like why is this guy hitting the other guy and he didn’t do anything? He was bullying him.”

Meanwhile, Alec has been released from police custody and has denied that he hurt anyone. He’s been charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment.

While it’s hard to know how this is affecting Ireland, she’s putting on a positive look on Instagram. She shared some stories today, including one of her in a Range Rover with the caption, “suburban housewife goals.” The model also promoted a “Baked Mineral Illuminisor” makeup, along with a photo of a table with the caption, “everybody got choices.” On the table was a coffee drink and a glass of wine.

Obviously, Ireland went with the latter for today.