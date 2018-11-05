Meghan Markle’s Nephew, Tyler Dooley, To Spill ‘Shocking’ & ‘Surprising’ Details About The Duchess On MTV

Will the Markle family drama ever end? It’s hard to know for sure, but it looks like it could heat up again. The host of MTV’s new reality TV show, The Royal World, has revealed that Duchess Meghan’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, will be spilling the beans on some unknown details. Archie Manners said the following, according to Express.

“Tyler talks a lot about Meghan. The public will learn his side of what was an interesting summer for that family. They’ll learn some things about Meghan and the Markle family that will be shocking, surprising and perhaps change people’s opinions on what’s gone on.”

The “interesting summer,” which was probably one of the most dramatic summers for the Markles in recent years, included the royal wedding. While Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, made an elegant appearance in an Oscar de la Renta outfit, nobody else from her family were in attendance.

And while Archie seems to hint at the “shocking” and “surprising” information, Tyler’s previous interview with the press would suggest that the nephew has a positive impression of his famous aunt.

In fact, Dooley blasted his dad, Thomas Jr., and his aunt, Samantha, for being “toxic” and not nice,” detailed the Inquisitr. The nephew also seemed to remember Meghan fondly, as he said that he was proud to know she was starring on Suits as he was growing up.

Immensely proud to have got this world exclusive interview with Meghan Markle's nephew Tyler Dooley, make of the Markle Sparkle strain of marijuana. He tells @Damwhit that he wants to end the negativity once and for all. https://t.co/pSKdBULBFc — Daisy Greenwell (@daisygreenwell) October 30, 2018

As far as what the summer was like for Tyler, we don’t know for sure, but he did travel to London even though he wasn’t invited to the wedding. Dooley, along with his mom Tracy and brother TJ, were supposed to be on a breakfast TV show. However, the appearance never happened, so we’ll need to learn from Tyler to find out what they did instead.

Meghan’s nephew Tyler Dooley slams family, praises his aunt https://t.co/hTUQGmweuT pic.twitter.com/iI0kcoOAjI — Ma7moooD (@mahmoudegypte) October 31, 2018

But even Manners was surprised that Tyler agreed to do the show, as he said he thought, “Haven’t the Markles gone through enough?” He did add, however, that Tyler “present[s] another side to the Markle saga.” Perhaps it’s a more positive side, at least that what the royal fans can hope for. After all, this is what Tyler previously said about Meghan.

“I’ve always admired her, from when I was a small child, and I’ve always looked up to her. She’s always been so pleasant and full of life.”

Meanwhile, half-sister Samantha has announced that she’s wrapping up her tell-all book, A Tale of Two Sisters, and dad Thomas was rumored to be considering legal action in order to gain access to his future grandchild.