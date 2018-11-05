Kourtney Kardashian Surprises Fans By Reuniting With Former Boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian surprised some fans when she was photographed reuniting with alleged former boyfriend, Luka Sabbat, in Hollywood on Sunday.

According to a Nov. 4 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were spotted leaving Cecconi’s together in West Hollywood over the weekend. The reunion comes just one week after reports of a split between the two surfaced online.

Kourtney donned a pair of light-colored jeans and a black, long-sleeved shirt for the outing. The low cut shirt did not reveal any cleavage, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star covered her chest by wearing a white shirt underneath. She also rocked a pair of snakeskin heels for the outing.

Kardashian’s shoulder length, dark hair was parted down the middle and styled straight for the occasion, and she accessorized the outfit by wearing a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Luka wore a pair of light gray sweatpants and a matching crew neck sweatshirt. He had a black hat on, which he covered with a white towel slung over his head. The Grown-ish star also rocked a pair of glasses, baby blue socks, and a pair of white sneakers for the lunch date with Kourtney on Sunday afternoon, just days after it was reported the pair had ended their fling.

Later in the day, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were reportedly joined by a group of their friends, and the gang set out to do some shopping together in Beverly Hills. Paparazzi caught Kardashian and Sabbat cozying up as the browsed some sunglasses.

People Magazine reported just last week that the couple was officially over and that their relationship was simply just a “fun fling,” which Kourtney wasn’t making a big deal about.

“Kourtney is no longer seeing Luka. It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal. She has more important things to focus on, like her kids and work. Kourtney is doing great. She is looking forward to all the fun holidays,” a source told the magazine of the allegedly break up.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Luka are staying quiet on their relationship status. The couple has never confirmed that they were dating, or that they had split. However, the couple either never broke up, have gotten back together, are have just decided to remain close friends.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!