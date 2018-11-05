Motorola One: Budget-Priced iPhone X Lookalike Gets US Release Date

When Motorola announced the One and One Power in August, both devices stood out for two things — they were part of Google’s Android One initiative, and they both bore a striking resemblance to Apple’s iPhone X from last year. While the two phones were initially targeted at international customers, new reports suggest that the One will soon be available in the United States at a fraction of the iPhone X’s original $999 price tag.

According to the Verge, the Motorola One will be sold for $399 as a Best Buy exclusive starting on Sunday, November 11, with online orders kicking off on November 9. Like the iPhone X, the One comes with a similar notched display, though its 5.9-inch measurements make it slightly larger than Apple’s 2017 flagship. The phone’s resolution, however, is substantially lower at 1520 x 720.

The One’s other basic specifications are also in line with other phones in its price range, as the device includes a Qualcomm 625 processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage with microSD support, a 3,000 mAh battery, a 13-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. While Apple made headlines in 2016 for removing the headphone jack from its iPhone models, the One still comes with such a feature. The device also comes with nano-coating designed to protect against “spills or rain,” the Verge added.

Aside from the above specifications and features, the Motorola One is an Android One handset, which, according to the Android website, means that the device ships with the “latest mobile software” and monthly security updates for at least three years after the phone’s initial release date. According to Motorola, the One comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, but will soon be updated to Google’s latest mobile platform, Android 9 Pie, and later on to Android Q.

how about moto one "power"?: Motorola One headed to U.S. as Best Buy exclusive – Android and Me https://t.co/Z3xJ4r7Hek — Rocjoh (@Rocjoh) November 5, 2018

At the moment, Motorola has yet to announce U.S. availability for the larger One Power, which is still exclusively sold in India. According to GSM Arena, the One Power comes with a 6.2-inch display, 2246 x 1080 resolution, a Snapdragon 636 processor, and a 16-megapixel rear camera as its key specifications.

Although the Motorola One is much more affordable than the iPhone X was at release, and almost half the price of the $749, entry-level iPhone XR, Android Police posited that the One might not offer a lot of bang for the buck. The publication pointed out that the One is only compatible with GSM networks, and that the similarly budget-oriented Nokia 7.1 costs $50 less and comes with better specifications.