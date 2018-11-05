Kim Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Will ‘Never Change’ After He’s Busted Cheating On Sister Khloe

Kim Kardashian was furious when she found out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. The reality star was seen learning of Tristan’s infidelity towards her sister, Khloe Kardashian, during this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to a Nov. 4 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian was shocked to discover that Tristan Thompson was busted kissing another woman while Khloe Kardashian was nine months pregnant with the couple’s child.

After the news spread through the family, Kim revealed that she began to hear more and more stories about Tristan, which made her believe that he and Khloe’s relationship was doomed and that he would never change.

“Honestly, so many more stories are coming out. So many friends are calling me with so many more things. I told her, ‘What are you going to get out of him? Think about it. You’re going to be worried and nervous and have an insecure life because if he’s not faithful now, he’ll never change,'” Kim stated.

Later, Kim revealed that Khloe was confused about what she should do and that the family was really stunned by the cheating scandal because they believed Tristan was Khloe’s “Prince Charming.”

“She’s confused, she doesn’t know what to do and we don’t really know what to do, but we want to be there for her. Honestly, I’m in shock. We love Tristan. This is honestly nothing that we suspected. We thought she finally found her Prince Charming, [her] happy ending. And then f—. It’s just, why her? It just really, really sucks,” Kim Kardashian said.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship seemingly took a nosedive following the cheating scandal, despite the fact that Khloe Kardashian decided to stand by her man and attempt to work things out.

Back in August, just four months after the cheating scandal, Radar Online reported that Tristan had mended fences with everyone in Khloe’s family, except for Kim.

Sources told the outlet that Thompson believes Khloe’s older sister is a “bully” who pushes around her family members, and that he refused to stand by and allow her to talk poorly about him.

As many fans will remember, during Khloe’s birthday party over the summer, Kim and Tristan seemingly tried to put themselves on better terms when Kardashian asked Thompson to unblock her from social media, which he did via her Instagram story.

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!