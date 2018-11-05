Kellyanne Conway Calls Hillary Clinton ‘The Queen Of Abortion’

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway viciously attacked former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Sunday, referring to her as “the queen of abortion,” The Hill reports.

Conway made the remarks during an appearance on Fox and Friends, while discussing the issue of abortion.

The Democratic Party, according to Conway, is not bringing up the issue this election cycle because “they tried that for so long.”

“They tried it with the queen of abortion in 2016 and it backfired for them because so many women said, ‘Excuse me, you have to talk to me on all the issues.'”

Female voters, according to Conway, do not care about abortion as much as they care about the economy, law and order, and “respecting” military veterans.

“I think women in the suburbs, for all the talk about not liking tone, they know the difference between what offends them and what affects them,” she said.

But as The Hill further notes, a majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade, a 1973 Supreme Court decision which legalized abortion nationwide, 42 percent of Republicans included.

In broader terms, 63 percent of Americans support Roe v. Wade.

The landmark Supreme Court decision is occupying the headlines of U.S. media ever since President Donald Trump decided to pick Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Judge Brett Kavanaugh was officially sworn in in mid-October by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and former Justice Anthony Kennedy, following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct brought up against him by multiple women.

Since Kavanaugh is widely-known as a conservative, his very presence is enough for some media outlets to warn that the judge may gut Roe v. Wade.

Vox, for instance, warned that Kavanaugh will likely either attempt to overturn the decision, or at least weaken it.

However, even if Kavanaugh decides to do everything in his power to overturn or weaken Roe v. Wade, federal appeals courts would almost certainly overturn state-level bans on abortion, according to Vox.

Yep, this happened: Kellyanne Conway calls Hillary Clinton "The Queen of Abortion," which, as far as I know, outranks "Commander of Cheese." pic.twitter.com/POHL2Es1W1 — Tommy Christopher (@tommyxtopher) November 4, 2018

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton often spoke about a woman’s right to choose, but according to the Atlantic, Clinton flip-flopped on the issue — as on many other issues — a number of times, once going as far as calling abortion “morally wrong.”

Still, it is not unusual for White House advisor Kellyanne Conway to give what some would consider outrageous statements, so her decision to call Hillary Clinton “the queen of abortion” does not come as a surprise.

Earlier this week, as the Daily Beast reported, Conway blamed the general “anti-religiosity” for the Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting.