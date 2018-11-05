Texas Couple Raped Up To 25 Children Including An 8-Month-Old, Shared Video Of Attacks On The Internet

The couple pleaded guilty to the assaults and could face decades in prison.

A Texas couple is facing decades behind bars after admitting that they raped children as young as eight months old and shared video of the attacks on the internet.

This week, prosecutors in Killeen announced that 26-year-old Christopher Almaguer and his wife, 27-year-old Sarah Rashelle Almaguer, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of children and one count of production of child pornography. As WFLA reported, prosecutors said that the couple admitted to filming the sexually explicit videos of themselves assaulting young children.

Investigators said they compiled a list of at least 25 victims, with the youngest being eight months old and the oldest 14 years old. All of the victims were from the Central Texas area, the report noted, although it was unclear what, if any, relation they may have had to the couple.

As a March report from KWTX stated, the couple was taken into federal custody after a report made to Facebook ended up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which passed it along to the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit. The social media site had found that they were trying to upload child pornography.

“Facebook.com reported a user for uploading suspected images and videos containing child pornography,” the complaint said.

The report did not say if the images ever appeared on the site, or if the couple was sharing it with anyone in particular.

The couple’s home was searched in late February, and police arrested Sarah Almaguer as she walked toward the home and seized the cell phone she was carrying. On the phone, they found evidence of child pornography, the report noted.

“On March 2, 2018, (agents) reviewed the Forensic Extraction Report on the (seized) … cell phone. Contained in the ‘Video’ folder of the report are numerous videos containing child pornography,” the complaint says.

The report did not specify how the couple came in contact with the children they were accused of raping. The report noted that both were unemployed and neither had a car. They had five children together.

The couple has been held in jail without bond since their arrest.

The guilty pleas have generated some nationwide interest, with a number of national news outlets picking up on the story. Their story has also spread across social media, stirring up strong emotions toward the couple and the sordid allegations.

Christopher Almaguer and Sarah Rashelle Almaguer are scheduled to be sentenced in January. They both face up to 30 years in prison for each charge.