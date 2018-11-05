NBA Rumors: LaVar Ball Reveals Main Reason Behind Lakers’ Slow Start, Offers Luke Walton An Advice

Is LaVar Ball back from being the major distraction in Los Angeles?

Despite having the best basketball player on the planet, LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers still struggled earlier in the 2018-19 NBA season. Their inconsistent performance is somewhat expected since the team is mostly consisting of new faces, trying to make themselves fit with the Lakers’ system and build a good chemistry with the young guys. However, some people, including LaVar Ball, believe that Lakers Head Luke Walton should take most of the blame in their recent struggle.

Just when everyone thought that LaVar Ball has already decided to shut his mouth for good, the proud father of Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball is back to business. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, the older Ball expressed his frustration and gave his own explanation for the Lakers’ slow start. Ball said that Coach Luke Walton should give Lonzo Ball more opportunity to share the court with LeBron James in order for the Lakers to win more games.

“They’re starting off a little ragged because, if you have a guy that’s your second pick and you have the best player in the world, don’t take them out of the game, leave them in the game and rotate three other guys around them,” Ball said. “That’s how you get victories if you want to win. But if you want to try to figure out things, different combinations, taking guys in and out, no. I’m going to go with Lonzo and LeBron. You guys are going to stay in the game until we finish winning. If we [are] winning by a lot, then everyone else can play.”

Nice to see he is still a dumbass..LaVar Ball Offers To Coach Lakers, Says He Can Do It “With My Eyes Closed” https://t.co/HCmh3u4eya via @Yahoo — Dosmuzic (@Dosmuzic) November 5, 2018

Coming off from an injury, Lonzo Ball started the 2018-19 NBA season as the Lakers’ backup point guard. However, when Rajon Rondo earned a suspension, Ball was given the opportunity to prove that he still deserves to be part of the starting lineup. However, despite reclaiming the starting role, Ball is still receiving lesser playing time compared to his rookie season which resulted in a drop to his statistics.

In the nine games he played this season, Lonzo Ball is averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.0 steal on 43.7 percent shooting from the field and 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. LaVar Ball believes Coach Luke Walton should give Lonzo more playing time to maximize his full potential. Ball said that having both Lonzo and James, there is no way that the Lakers couldn’t win an NBA championship title this season.

If the Lakers decide to part ways with Luke Walton, LaVar Ball expressed his desire to step in and become their new head coach. Ball said that he can coach the Lakers even with his eyes closed. The Lakers aren’t expected to take LaVar’s words seriously, but as of now, they must be worried that the distraction is officially back again in Los Angeles.