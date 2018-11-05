Target To Launch ‘Skip The Line’ Checkout Option On Thanksgiving

To kick off the year’s biggest shopping season, Target is launching a brand new option to “skip the line.”

According to a report from Market Watch, the retailer plans to make the brand new checkout technology available starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, which is when the company’s brick and mortar stores will open for holiday shopping. The company highlighted the new checkout option along with a Black Friday ad. Team members with mobile checkout devices at Target will help customers quickly check out using credit cards in busy areas of the store.

In addition to the new line skipping checkout, Target also plans to provide free two-day shipping on almost every purchase. The goal is for Target to become “America’s easiest and most enjoyable place to shop,” according to Chief Executive Brian Cornell.

For those looking for pre-Black Friday deals, Target’s ad for the occasion includes some sales that are already available several weeks in advance. Items like televisions, video games, and Instant Pot pressure cookers are available to buy in advance of Thanksgiving to help prepare the holiday meal and enjoy the post-Thanksgiving football games and family gatherings.

Ahead of Target’s big launch, Walmart also has a new technology which it calls “Check Out With Me,” which is intended for shoppers who have one or two bulky items. Customers can check out with Walmart associates who rove around the store in busy departments. Anyone can use this way of quickly checking out and skipping the checkout lines.

Shoppers who want to ensure their Target Black Friday deals can begin accessing them online on Thanksgiving morning. Those who spend at least $50 in store or online receive 20% off for purchases made between November 27 through December 8. Each weekend leading up to the holiday will feature special Weekend Deals for each weekend starting November 10.

International Business Times reported that Target’s new technology joins last year’s ability for shoppers to order items in store from team members with handheld devices and have them shipped to their homes for free.

Mark Triton, Target’s executive vice president and the chief merchandising officer said, “Combined with the unmatched easy ways to shop with us- including new mobile technology that allows guests to skip the line for an even more convenient checkout- we’re confident guests will save time and money and experience the joy of the season by choosing Target.”

The overall goal is to help shoppers have a less stressful shopping experience during the busy holiday season.