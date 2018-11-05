Mother Gives Birth To Record 5.75 Kg Baby Without Pain Relief

A mother has given given birth to one of the biggest babies ever recorded at a hospital in western Sydney.

Baby “Chunky” Parker James Bell weighed 5.755 kilograms when he was born on Thursday at Blacktown Hospital.

What makes his birth more interesting is that his mother delivered a natural birth and without any pain relief.

Doctors at Blacktown Hospital told the parents, 28-year-old Nikki and 30-year-old Michael, that they could not recall a bigger baby arriving at the hospital.

In a Facebook post, the Blacktown Midwifery Group described Parker’s birth as a new record.

“This gorgeous chunky boy was born on Thursday to one of our MGP Mums, Nikki. He weighed in at a record breaking 5.755kg (12lb 6oz for the old school) and was a natural birth with no complications,” the post reads. “Welcome to the world Parker, you’ll be the talk of Blacktown Maternity for a long time to come.”

Women’s & Children’s divisional nurse manager Helen Konowec told 9 News that the average weight of a newborn is 3.5 kilograms. The normal range is between 2.5 and 4.5 kilograms, which means that Parker is way heavier and bigger than most newborns.

Despite the baby’s size, the mother had no complications and the labor took only two and a half hours. Parker is also in perfect health and is now at home with his older sister, 20-month-old Maddison.

Mikecphoto / Shutterstock

Konowec said that the mother had scans during pregnancy for fetal growth. According to The Daily Telegraph, Parker was anticipated to be a big baby when he hit 3.5 kilograms at his 24 week growth scan.

Nikki Bell’s first baby was born at 41 weeks and 3 days. She said that had she gone this far for Parker, who was born at 39 weeks and three days, the baby would have weighed over 6 kilograms.

Despite Parker’s size, Bell does not think that her efforts are more remarkable than those of other mothers.

“I’m sure all births hurt, whether it’s 1.7kg of 5.7kg – they all hurt,” she said

The Bells now plan how Parker can use his height to his advantage.

“Hopefully he will be a bit of a football player, maybe a front rower, that’ll keep his dad happy.”

Babies who weigh more than 4 kilograms at birth are considered larger than average or macrosomic. Doctors may recommend C-section for macrosomic babies because their size may complicate vaginal delivery and place them at risk of injury during birth. Many women, however, have delivered large babies vaginally without any issue.