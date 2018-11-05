Khloe Kardashian’s Reaction To Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal Revealed On ‘KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship problems are finally playing out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In Sunday night’s episode, Tristan’s cheating scandal was finally addressed, and the famous family was furious upon finding out about his infidelity.

According to a Nov. 4 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was caught cheating on the reality star when photos and video of the NBA player kissing and touching other women surfaced online back in April when Khloe was nine months pregnant.

The new KUWTK episode revealed the exact moments when Khloe’s sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie found out about the cheating, and how they reacted. Khloe’s reaction was also caught on camera when she called Kim Kardashian shortly upon seeing the video of her baby daddy making out with another woman.

Kim asks Khloe if she’s okay, and she reveals that she is. Kim then asks Khloe if she is trying to return home to L.A. and leave Cleveland before the birth of her child. Khloe reveals that she would love to come home, but she has to figure out if it is safe for her to travel.

Kim Kardashian then urges her younger sister to stay calm for herself and the baby’s health. “I can’t be calm right now,” Khloe says fighting back emotions.

Later, all of Khloe Kardashian’s sisters reveal their heartbreak over the shocking cheating scandal, and only hours later Khloe calls to reveal she’s going into labor. Kris Jenner then rushes around to jump on a plane to Cleveland to be with her daughter.

Kim and Kourtney, along with Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq soon follow behind, and discuss how awkward it will be for them to be in Tristan Thompson’s presence during the labor and delivery.

Khloe had revealed to Kourtney that she wanted everyone to act normal around Tristan and keep all of the negativity out of the delivery room, revealing that as “crazy” as it sounded, she wanted to enjoy the moment their daughter is born with him despite the shocking cheating scandal.

Khloe and Malika discuss seeing Tristan for the first time following the cheating news, and try to decide whether or not they would speak to him at all. Kim revealed that she didn’t even want to say Hi to Tristan, but wanted to shoot him a dirty look and then ignore him for the duration of the trip, which Malika agreed with.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s delivery room drama with Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!