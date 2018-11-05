George Soros’ Representative Says Fox News Refusing To Let Him On Air

'Fox News has had the opportunity to have us come on to rebut some of the more outrageous claims that are being made, and they refuse to have us on.'

Patrick Gaspard, the President of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, said on Sunday that Fox News is refusing to let him, or his boss, on air, The Hill reports.

According to Gaspard, George Soros’ representatives repeatedly requested to appear on the conservative network in order to respond to conspiracy theories being spread about the billionaire, but Fox News refused each time.

“Fox News has had the opportunity to have us come on to rebut some of the more outrageous claims that are being made, and they refuse to have us on.”

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, a slew of conservative media outlets and journalists have been spreading baseless conspiracy theories about George Soros, which led to them being accused of inciting and invoking violence, inspiring some far-right Americans to commit criminal acts.

Pittsburgh Synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers bought into the theory amplified by media such as Fox News that Jews — notably, Soros — were financing the migrant caravan that is now approaching the southern U.S. border.

The alleged mail bomber, Cesar Sayoc, seems to be a conspiracy theorist as well, and he is known for parroting popular far-right and Fox News talking points pertaining to Democratic mega-donor George Soros.

None of this has stopped President Donald Trump from spreading misinformation about George Soros. In a recent interview, as Newsweek reported, after being asked if George Soros was funding the caravan of South and Central American migrants, Trump responded: “I wouldn’t be surprised.”

"Fox News has had the opportunity to have us come on to rebut some of the more outrageous claims that are being made, and they refuse to have us on," says @patrickgaspard, the president of Democratic donor George Soros' Open Society Foundations

President Donald Trump, an avid Fox News watcher, spread similar conspiracy theories before via Twitter, once alleging that Soros was bankrolling anti-Brett Kavanaugh protesters.

According to the Huffington Post, the conservative network has promoted conspiracy theories involving George Soros on multiple occasions, and some of its most famous pundits — Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Jon Scott, and Sean Hannity — have all participated in spreading “incendiary garbage” about the billionaire.

Now, following reports that Sayoc and Bowers are convinced that such conspiracy theories are grounded in reality, George Soros and his representatives are requesting to appear on Fox News.

The network, however, is refusing to have them on.

Apart from criticizing Fox News, Patrick Gaspard called out Republican representatives Matt Gaetz and Louie Gohmert for alleging that Soros is funding the migrant caravan.

“I’m calling out Gohmert, and I’m calling out Gaetz, and I’m calling out the producers on Fox who are not creating space for thoughtful honest discussion,” Gaspard said.