Scott Disick Feels Like A King With Sofia Richie, Felt ‘Judged’ While With Kourtney Kardashian

The romantic relationship between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie is reportedly going well, and things are getting more serious for the couple as of late. In addition, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly feels much more confident in his relationship with Sofia than he ever did with baby mama Kourtney Kardashian.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick loves how “drama free” his relationship with Sofia Richie is. He reportedly can breathe and relax when he’s with her, and can just be himself. However, when he dated Kourtney Kardashian, he reportedly felt judged — like he was “falling short” of the man that she wanted him to be.

“With Sofia, he feels like a king… she worships him, and for once he feels like he has the upper hand. With Kourtney, Scott felt like he always had to prove he was good enough, and he always felt insecure, but it’s different with Sofia,” an insider revealed.

“With Kourtney, Scott always felt like he had something to prove, like he wasn’t good enough and that everybody looked down on him, like he was a hanger on, and that he wasn’t a man in his own right. But, with Sofia, he feels like a king… she worships him, and for once he feels like he has the upper hand,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie allegedly hates when Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian head off for family vacations together — with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign in tow.

Sources claim that Richie worries herself sick when Disick and Kardashian are off together, spending time with their kids. She’s reportedly worried that the pair may eventually realize that they still have feelings for one another.

Meanwhile, Scott thinks that it is very important for he and Kourtney to show a united front for their three children — and that they should be able to spend quality time together as a family, despite the fact that he and their mother are no longer romantically involved.

In addition, sources tell Us Weekly that Kourtney and Scott are in a much better place in their relationship, and that things are peaceful and happy between them for the first time in years.

Meanwhile, Disick recently accompanied Kourtney Kardashian — and all of her sisters — on a family vacation to Bali, where they spent some major quality time with all of their children. Scott then jetted off to join Richie in Australia.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick’s personal life as Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.