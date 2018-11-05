Gabrielle Union Stuns In Blue And Black While Supporting Kerry Washington

Gabrielle Union is all about empowering and uplifting other women. She regularly shares her “woman crushes” to her Instagram account while highlighting their accomplishments, so it should come as no surprise that she showed up to support fellow actress, Kerry Washington.

After nearly a decade, Washington recently made her way back to Broadway. The Emmy-nominated actress is starring in the new play, American Son, which officially opens on November 4. According to the play’s designated Instagram account, the stars are out in full force on opening night to show love and support to Washington and her co-stars, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee.

When asked why she decided to choose this production as her return to Broadway, she said it was a special story.

“It’s definitely, for me, one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on as an actor. It’s very special to me. It’s a really beautiful play about parenting and about love and about identity and race. I feel like the luckiest woman in the world that I get to do it eight times a week,” she said, according to E! News.

Union seems to share the same excitement about the play, as she took to Instagram to post her outfit for the night, along with a caption encouraging her followers to go see the play. The actress can be seen wearing a glittery black, long-sleeve shirt with a blue skirt with a tiger pattern running up and down its length.

American Son is set at a police station in Miami, Florida, in the middle of the night. Washington plays a black woman, who is forced to reunite with her white ex, to deal with the sudden disappearance of their teenage son, according to Playbill.

It is worth noting that Union also signed on as a producer of the play, along with her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, Shonda Rhimes, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Washington, who is also a producer on the project, is set to executive produce an upcoming ABC comedy series starring Hamilton alum Leslie Odom, Jr. The series was inspired by real-life religious power couple and pastors Toure Roberts and Sarah Jakes-Roberts, a report from the Hollywood Reporter stated. The comedy doesn’t have a title yet, but has already landed a pilot commitment from the network.

“Kerry Washington is one of the most formidable artists of my generation,” Odom said, singing Washington’s praises.

Other famous faces showing support at Washington’s opening night included Scandal co-star Tony Goldwyn, Jay Manuel, Deborah Cox, and Norm Lewis.

American Son will run through January 27, 2019, on Broadway.