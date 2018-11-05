NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Veterans Disappointed With No. 8 Pick Collin Sexton, Per Joe Vardon Of ‘The Athletic’

In July 2017, the Cleveland Cavaliers granted Kyrie Irving’s request and engaged in a blockbuster trade deal with the Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers traded Irving to the Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick. Of all of the trade assets that the Cavaliers acquired from the Celtics, the Nets’ pick was believed to be the most valuable — since it could enable them to add another young and promising talent to the roster, one which could help them to speed up the rebuilding process.

On the draft day, the Cavaliers used the No. 8 pick to select Collin Sexton, a 19-year-old point guard from Alabama. Unfortunately, as of now, Sexton has failed to impress the Cavaliers. According to Joe Vardon of the Athletic, some of the Cleveland veterans are disappointed with the rookie’s performance.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that when you hear a Cavs veteran talk about younger players not knowing their role, or knowing how to win, or what to do on the court, they mean Sexton. Throughout the organization, the line on Sexton is that he does not ‘know how to play.'”

At 19, Collin Sexton may need more time to grow and to develop his overall skills. However, with the Cavaliers struggling, they need him to redouble his efforts in improving his performance on both ends of the floor. So far, Sexton isn’t living up to expectations from a No. 8 pick.

In the first nine games that he played in the NBA, Collin Sexton is averaging 11.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 41.3 percent shooting from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the arc. His poor performance has been affecting the Cavaliers, especially on the offensive end of the floor. According to NBA.com, the Cavaliers have been outscored by 14.3 points per 100 possessions — and posted a 99.8 offensive rating when Sexton is on the floor.

The rumored dispute between Collin Sexton and his veteran teammates will definitely make things worse for the Cavaliers. After a weak 0-6 start, the Cavaliers decided to fire Tyronn Lue — and have named Larry Drew as their interim head coach. They have already won their first game for the 2018-19 NBA season after beating the Atlanta Hawks, but they are expected to lose their best player, Kevin Love, for an extended period of time due to injury.

So far, the Cavaliers are the worst NBA team in the Eastern Conference, sporting an abysmal 1-8 record. If they fail to end their struggle, it is highly likely that the Cavaliers will be making a huge roster overhaul before the February NBA trade deadline.