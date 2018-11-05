Josh Brolin & Kathryn Boyd Introduce ‘Flawless’ Newborn Baby To Fans

Actor Josh Brolin’s wife, Midheaven Denim CEO Kathryn Boyd, has given birth to the couple’s first child together — a daughter named Westlyn Reign Brolin, who already has the nickname “Bean.”

The Avengers villain revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday, November 4, and also shared the sweetest video of his beautiful baby girl.

“Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through,” Brolin wrote.

“We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly.”

The 50-year-old ended the caption with five emojis: two read hearts, a baby bottle, a weightlifter, and a shamrock.

In the accompanying video, the precious newborn is sound asleep, swaddled in a blanket adorned with pink, green, and blue baby footprints and polka dots. However, she appears to be having a very happy dream as she soon starts smiling.

“I love you so much already,” 31-year-old Boyd gushed on her Instagram page, sharing the same video as her husband.

“Nothing compares to this… nothing. My heart is totally different forever. [Josh] thanks for this little life of ours.”

Brolin and Boyd, a former model, have been married for two years. She worked as his personal assistant before they fell in love. This is her first child.

The Deadpool 2 star was previously married to actresses Alice Adair and Diane Lane. He and Adair have two children together, 24-year-old Beyond actress Eden Brolin and 30-year-old Trevor Brolin.

In April, the proud father poured out his love for his two eldest children on Instagram.

“There is no duo I love more than this punk rock duo, my two kids. They see the world through the ever-revolving kaleidoscope it’s meant to be experienced through,” he stated.

“I have been blessed with a potpourri of emotional fireworks because of them. And, over a quarter century into it, I am a better man because of them. I might not be as mature as they are, but there’s still time.”

Besides the love she will receive from her parents and her older half-siblings, Westlyn will surely be doted on by her famous grandfather, Life in Pieces star James Brolin, and step-grandmother, legendary actress and singer Barbra Streisand.

It’s been quite a year for Brolin! In addition to preparing for and welcoming the new baby into his family, in 2018 he starred in four major motion pictures — The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, Avengers: Infinity War, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, and Deadpool 2.

He will next be seen on the silver screen as Thanos in the fourth Avengers film, which is slated to be released on May 3, 2019.