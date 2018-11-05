NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas’ Return Date Revealed, Per ‘ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Will Isaiah Thomas make the Nuggets a better team when he returns?

Two seasons ago, Isaiah Thomas was still considered as one of the best point guards in the league. In the final season he played with the Boston Celtics, Thomas became a frontrunner to win the Most Valuable Player award after averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists on 46.3 percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent from beyond the arc. However, his decision to play in the Eastern Conference Playoffs 2017 despite suffering from an injury proved to be costly as he failed to receive the “Brink’s truck” he ordered when he became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Instead of a max contract, Isaiah Thomas gained limited interest in the 2018 NBA free agency and only signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Denver Nuggets. According to Denver Stiffs, the 29-year-old point guard said on September’s media day that his full recovery will be his main priority. Thomas doesn’t want to make the same mistake he did when he was still playing with the Celtics, and he only plans to rejoin the Nuggets when he can already perform at a high level.

“I can tell you that I’m feeling a lot better than I did last season. I do not have a date right now, I’m going to take my sweet time, because I’ve rushed it before and that did not work out for me. We’re not worried about right now. We’re worried about April, worried about the playoffs and me being as healthy as I can going into that stretch. However long it takes, I’m only going to go out on the court when I can produce at a high level.”

Woj: Isaiah Thomas should return sometime in December https://t.co/63sBMBKeNK — Evan Fiala (@eefiala) November 4, 2018

As of now, Isaiah Thomas is yet to play a single game in the 2018-19 NBA season. However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN revealed that the All-Star point guard will be joining the Nuggets “sometime in December.” Thomas’ return will undeniably boost the Nuggets’ chance of fully dominating the deep Western Conference this season. Aside from being a vocal leader on and off the court, Thomas will tremendously improve the Nuggets’ scoring off the bench.

Despite not having Thomas, the Nuggets are already performing at a high level. So far, the Nuggets are on a four-game winning streak and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference with an 8-1 record. Should they become consistent and remain healthy throughout the season, it will not be a surprise if the Nuggets become a huge threat to the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors.