Kim Kardashian Calls Ex, Ray J, A ‘Pathological Liar’ After He Shared Details Of Their Sex Life

Earlier today, the Inquisitr reported a story about Kim Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Ray J, after the singer dished about the couple’s sex life. Just hours later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is firing back. The story was first reported by The Sun, and states that Ray J claims the Kardashian sister kept a “Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys” during their relationship. He also shared details of the couple’s sex life.

“Kim and I had fun times — marathon sessions. But she didn’t like getting sweaty and would stop to do her make-up if she did,” he said, according to the publication. “She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood. She was wild — there was a red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys.”

But there are two sides to every story and Kim has decided to share her side, well sort of. The 38-year-old responded to a tweet from a fan, calling Ray J a “pathological liar.” The tweet that prompted Kim’s response said, “RayJ constantly revealing all these intimate details about @KimKardashian shows that he is suffering from low self-esteem! Hoping that Kanye ignores his a**.”

“Or shows he’s a pathological liar, you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me!,” Kim quickly responded on Twitter, adding three laughing emojis.

Kim and Ray J dated on and off for two years, between 2005-2007. Kim was catapulted to fame after a sex tape of the pair was released online by Vivid Video, an adult film company, according to Page Six.

A report from Hollywood Life states, while out partying in London, Ray J got pretty intoxicated and revealed he has no regrets as far as his relationship with Kim goes. This isn’t the first time Ray J has overshared about his relationship with the reality star. In 2013, he released a song with Bobby Brackins, titled, “I Hit It First,” in which he took lyrical shots at Kanye West, Kim’s now-husband.

During a performance on the Late Night With Jimmy Fallon show, West responded to Ray J’s song by changing the lyrics of one of his own songs, according to the Huffington Post.

“Brandy’s little sister lame man he know it now / When a real brother hold you down, you supposed to drown,” he rapped.

But despite the not-so-subtle jabs, Ray J claims the song isn’t about his ex at all. In an interview with New York radio station Hot 97, he said people have been reading too much into his lyrics and his music is better enjoyed on a surface level.