New Orleans Saints News: Michael Thomas Pays Tribute To Joe Horn By Breaking Out A Cell Phone After TD

15 years after Joe Horn had one of the greatest celebrations ever, the Saints repeated it.

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams faced off in a huge game that could go a long way in determining home-field advantage in the NFC. More than halfway through the fourth quarter, the Saints had the ball and a three-point lead with a third down staring them in the face. Drew Brees found Michael Thomas for a long touchdown to open things up, but it was the celebration that had everyone talking.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is only in his second year in the NFL, but he’s easily becoming one of the top players in the league. The biggest game of his career came on Sunday as he amassed 211 receiving yards and one touchdown on 12 receptions, but again, it was the celebration that was recognized.

Up 38-35, Drew Brees found Thomas streaking down the field after beating his defender and it was a long 72-yard touchdown. The Saints hit the extra point and went up 45-35 with less than four minutes remaining as the Superdome went wild, but once more, it was all about the celebration.

After scoring, Michael Thomas went over to the goalpost pad and lifted it up to unveil a cell phone. He put it to his head and acted like he was talking to someone, and it was a scene right out of 2003 with memories of Joe Horn coming to the minds of all Saints’ fans.

Michael Thomas hid a cell phone in the goalpost for a celebration

Social media went wild after the score and the celebration by the Saints which ended up drawing them a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Joe Horn's cell phone celebration remains one of my favorite touchdown celebrations of all time. I'm happy to report the Michael Thomas remake is just as good as the original.

It was back in 2003 that the first on-field incident happened with a cell phone and it featured the Saints as well. The Saints were playing the New York Giants in December of 2003, and wide receiver Joe Horn put on a huge show with 133 receiving yards and four touchdowns as the Saints won 45-7 in huge fashion.

After catching a 13-yard scoring pass from Aaron Brooks, Horn ran over to the same spot and picked up the goalpost pad to unveil a flip phone. He ended up being fined $30,000 for the little stunt, but it is still one of the most iconic moments in history.

On Sunday, Joe Horn’s name came up again with the recreation of the famous moment by Michael Thomas.

As recapped by ESPN, the New Orleans Saints ended up winning the game 45-35 to extend their win streak to seven games and handed the Los Angeles Rams their first loss of the season. Drew Brees had a huge game and the Saints are continuing their march through the year. As for Michael Thomas, he had the biggest game of his career even if his little cell phone celebration may cost him a bit of money.