Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Tonight’s Gut Wrenching ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

New mom and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram earlier today to explain her feelings about tonight’s deeply personal episode.

Khloe posted a clip from tonight’s episode to Instagram. The clip in question features the shocking moment that she, her family, and the world at large found out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating. This revelation struck home right as Khloe went into labor with baby True, who was fathered by Thompson.

“Tonight’s episode is an uncomfortable and super emotional one for me, but when we signed up for this show over a decade ago, we signed up for a reality show, which meant showing you guys inside our lives, the good, the bad and the ugly,” Khloe Kardashian wrote in the caption attending her share.

Khloe went on to explain that reliving the moment again is incredibly emotional for her, but that she believes there’s something to learn from even the most challenging life situations. Plus, despite everything, she ended up with a brand new baby girl in a year where two of her other sisters also gave birth to little ladies.

Khloe went on, “Amidst the tough times, I have been blessed with the ultimate gift, my angel who has changed my life in ways I never could have imagined.”

Finally, she ended her message by telling her 81.7 million followers that they are not alone in their pain — ever. She pointed out that most pain is just temporary, and that eventually, time will allow pain to fade. Khloe encouraged everyone to “be grateful for the experiences that continue to build character, and make you who you are.”

Her fans instantly responded with encouraging messages in the wake of Khloe’s honest, raw confession. Some even let Khloe know how hearing her story — and seeing her strength in the face of such adversity — helped them to be strong through their own trials.

The video shows a pregnant Khloe wearing black casual pants and a black sports bra. She is seen grasping her beautiful baby bump as she takes some video footage. Khloe mentions that she’s in the home stretch of her pregnancy — while Kim reiterates that the family thinks the baby will arrive sooner than they anticipated. Then it all goes south, and Kim says, “she’s literally going to go into labor over this.”

Inquisitr reported that another sneak peek video showed the moment that Khloe’s family found out about Tristan Thompson’s cheating ways in the final days of her pregnancy.

From the KUWTK clip in question, it’s clear that Kylie Jenner let her sister know about the stunning news before Khloe had read about it online. Kylie wanted her sister to hear the awful news from family, rather than hearing it from random people online.

On tonight’s episode of the hit E! reality TV show, the gut-wrenching moments play out for everybody to see — and it looks like Khloe grew, learned, and adapted to become an even stronger person in the wake of the devastating news.