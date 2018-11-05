Pregnant Porsha Williams Has Been Hospitalized

Despite all of the drama that takes place on the reality TV show The Real Housewives of Atlanta, it looks like the cast members really do care about each other, and will show up for one another in times of hardship.

On November 4, Nene Leakes took to Instagram to inform fans that Porsha Williams had been hospitalized. Leakes posted a photo of Williams’ arm hooked up to an IV, but didn’t disclose the reason for the hospital visit. Instead, she asked her 2.7 million followers to offer up “some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink.”

Leakes’ post was quickly flooded with encouraging comments from her followers, with most wishing Williams a speedy recovery. One follower said, “Praying for you @porsha4real. Take it is [sic]. So we can love on Baby J. Thanks @neneleakes, your such a sweetheart and a caring Lady. Love y’all,” followed by several heart emojis.

In the caption, Leakes added the hashtag #babyPJisdoingfine, which implies that despite the sudden hospital visit, Williams’ child remains unharmed.

Williams announced her pregnancy to the public in September, but told boyfriend Dennis McKinley about the coming infant on his birthday — in July. The reality star was cautious, as she previously suffered from a miscarriage.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I was excited [but] I had mixed feelings. The other feeling that I had beside excitement was fear. So just the fear of, ‘Is the baby going to be okay? Will I make it full term?’ All those questions that you ask if you’ve had a miscarriage before,” she told People.

Last month, the couple revealed that they were having a baby girl. McKinley shared a sweet moment from their gender reveal party at the time. In the clip, the couple can be seen holding matching confetti poppers. They both turn the poppers to trigger a shower of pink confetti. Williams was quickest to react, and started jumping around with excitement, celebrating with family and friends.

While Williams and McKinley haven’t decided on a name yet, the expectant father already has an idea of what he wants to name his daughter.

“One of the names that he has absolutely settled on — I’m not settled on it yet — is PJ. PJ stands for Porsha Jr. He wants to name our daughter Porsha Jr.”

The unfortunate news of Williams’ hospitalization comes on the same day that former cast mate, Kenya Moore, welcomes her first child with husband Marc Daly, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Williams was also in attendance at Moore’s fairytale-inspired baby shower earlier this year. The two posted a number of photos together, and have remained friends even after Moore’s time on the reality series ended. “Blessed Queens,” Williams captioned a photo on Instagram of the two, both being pregnant at the time.