Kat Dennings’ New Series ‘Dollface’ Lands On Hulu

Kat Dennings is known best for her role in '2 Broke Girls.'

Kat Dennings fans everywhere are elated to know that the 2 Broke Girls star is returning to the screen in her new comedy series titled, Dollface. According to a report by Variety, the series has been picked up by Hulu for a ten-episode order.

Dollface will tell the story of a young, vibrant female character (played by Dennings) who is in the wake of dealing with the end of a long-term relationship with her boyfriend and must now go through the horrors of re-acclimating to the single life. Kat’s very relatable character will be seen struggling with being around female friends and trying to re-establish old bonds and connections that she abandoned for her once relevant romance.

In addition to starring as the primary character in the series, Dennings is also wearing another hat as the executive producer for the series as well. Dollface is the brainchild of creator Jordan Weiss who will be serving as executive producer alongside Dennings.

Kat is best known for her six-season stint in the traditional multi-cam comedy series, 2 Broke Girls which aired on CBS from 2011 to 2017. She also appeared in both Thor and Thor: The Dark World alongside her co-star Chris Hemsworth.

The actress has also played in several feature films including The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Nick and Nora’s Infinite Playlist, and Raise Your Voice alongside former Disney Channel star Hilary Duff.

Dennings is also known for her voice-over work on several animated series such as YouTube Premium’s Dallas and Robo and the Big Mouth series streaming on Netflix.

The 32-year-old actress is also set to star in the pilot episode of How May We Hate You, which is an ABC comedy series. The series is a television interpretation of a viral blog and book by the same name. The production will be an ABC and CBS collaboration. The upcoming single-camera workplace style comedy sitcom series revolves around two luxury hotel workers and their dealings with the guests. The show has been in production for some time. There, however, have not been any recent updates about when this series might debut on television.

At this time, there is no release date set in stone for Dollface. In fact, Hulu subscribers do not have a lot of information beyond it likely dropping sometime in the earlier portion of next year.

Dollface is set to join several other Hulu original comedy series including Ramy, Mindy Kaling’s Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Shrill.