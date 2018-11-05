John Stamos Pens Love Letter To ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget

Some television actors spend years working with the same people, and then never speak to them again once their series gets canceled. Others develop deep and meaningful friendships that extend way past the shelf life of an average hit TV show.

The bond between Full House alums John Stamos and Bob Saget falls into the latter category. The two met on the set of the iconic family sitcom 31 years ago, and have remained tight ever since.

When Saget married TV host Kelly Rizzo on October 28 in Santa Monica, California, Stamos and his wife — actress Caitlin McHugh — happily feted the newlyweds.

One week later, the erstwhile Beach Boys member wrote a thoughtful letter to his best friend, and shared it with the world on Instagram.

“Sometimes in life, the least likely person that you’d think would turn out to be your lifelong friend, someone who is there for you through the ups and downs and sideways — a brother and a confidant. Someone to laugh with and cry with, but mostly laugh with — well Bob turned out to be all that and more,” Stamos began his heartfelt note on November 4.

He went on to reminisce about Saget’s big day a week earlier, saying that it was “one of the most authentically perfect weddings” he has ever been to. In fact, the first two photos in the accompanying three-image slide-show were taken at the reception.

“My brother Bob found the love of his life, the lovely Kelly — someone who makes him so happy which makes me so happy. Congratulations to you both.”

The sexy star did end his love letter with a witty jab, though.

“Bob, I miss our cuddling time already,” he joked.

Further proving that their bromance is real, the last picture in the slideshow was of the two men in bed together — Stamos looking much happier than Saget.

Both actors can occasionally be seen on Netflix’s Fuller House, which is the spinoff to their classic series Full House. Stamos, who is also one of the series’ producers, reprises the role of Jesse Katsopolis — and Saget reprises the role of Danny Tanner. Season 4 will premiere on the streaming service on December 14.

55-year-old Stamos — who can currently be seen on the Lifetime thriller You, playing Dr. Nicky — has spent the majority of 2018 bonding with his first child, 6-month-old Billy.

Meanwhile, Saget — who has recently been performing stand-up comedy across America — will return to ABC in 2019 to host Videos After Dark, an America’s Funniest Home Videos spinoff that will feature adult-oriented clips. The 62-year-old famously hosted the first eight seasons of AFV.