Netflix Renews ‘The Ranch’ For Season 4

The release date for Part 2 of Season 3, however, remains a mystery.

Knowing that Danny Masterson was fired and removed from the cast of The Ranch, many fans of the Netflix Original series feared whether the comedy would be able to move forward without him. Fortunately, per a report by Deadline, The Ranch has been renewed for a Season 4.

According to the report, Netflix has renewed the series for 20 episodes. Given the history of the way Netflix releases the series, it will likely release Season 4 in two different 10-episode parts.

Fans of the series are still currently waiting for the second half of Season 3 (Part 6) to drop on the streaming giant’s library. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Netflix had yet to confirm a release date for Part 6. Per Netflix’s usual release schedule, fans are holding out hope for the next chunk of the series to release by the end of this year.

Whenever the second part of Season 3 hits Netflix, fans will get their first look at The Ranch without Masterson as he will not be appearing in any additional episodes.

Dax Shepard is set to join Ashton Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert, and the rest of the cast for the second portion of Season 3. While it hasn’t been confirmed, there is a chance Dax could return for Season 4 as well. Unfortunately, there are still a lot of unknowns regarding Season 4 of The Ranch. For now, fans will just have to relish in the fact that a Season 4 is coming.

Netflix is notorious for keeping to a pretty pattern-based release schedule, so it is likely Part 1 of Season 4 will release sometime in the early portion of summer, 2019, with the second part of Season 4 releasing toward the end of 2019. This estimated release schedule, however, is based under the assumption the second portion of Season 3 will hit Netflix before this year comes to an end.

The official Twitter page for The Ranch confirmed the renewal for Season 4 a few days ago. The confirmation tweet has since been liked over 1,000 times with just shy of 100 fans sharing their excitement in the comment section of the tweet.

Many of those leaving comments adamantly wanted to know the release date for Part 6. There were also several individuals who demanded Masterson return to the series to continue to play the role of Rooster. Despite fan pleas, however, it is unlikely Masterson will ever return to the cast.

Chances are pretty good fans will have a better idea of what to expect from Season 4 after they get to see the second half of Season 3.