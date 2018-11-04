Jessa Duggar Shares Sweet Photos Of Spurgeon And Henry On Her Birthday Weekend

Jessa Duggar celebrates her 26th birthday.

Jessa Duggar has had a few very busy days on her hands recently. But, that certainly didn’t stop her from sharing a few adorable pictures of her two boys — Spurgeon, 2, and Henry, 1. Her two kids with husband Ben Seewald are so cute, especially as they were all dressed up with places to go — like Uncle John David’s wedding.

The Duggar daughter took to her Instagram account on Saturday to post a couple of photos of her boys in their small-sized wedding garb. In one of them, Spurgeon is sitting in the back seat of the car, looking out the window — or more like playing with the window. Jessa wrote in the attached caption that her oldest loves to operate the windows in the vehicle. He is adorable, captured wearing a grey suit jacket and a red bow tie. His mass of chestnut curls just makes him even more precious. His messy head of hair always seems to be the first thing that is mentioned in her comments section.

Spurgeon’s little brother, Henry, looks like he has had quite a day, as seen in the second image shared by Duggar. He is partied out, as his mom says. Henry is shown sound asleep, sitting up in his car seat. A few Duggar fans mentioned in the comments that he strongly resembles his daddy.

Another Spurgeon photo made its way onto his Uncle Jeremy’s Instagram account as well. The Duggar son-in-law seems to have a special bond with the little guy. The snap shows them standing in a parking lot. Both are pictured in their wedding attire, both boys wearing bow ties.

The past few days have been cause for celebration as far as Jessa Duggar is concerned. On November 1, she and Ben celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. She sent out a message to her husband on Instagram to mark the occasion, paired with a couple of wedding photos.

“This seems like yesterday…@ben_seewald. It’s hard to believe we’re celebrating 4 years today! Thank you, Lord, for your kindness to us.”

Just two days later, she and her family traveled to Ada, Oklahoma, to celebrate the nuptials of John David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. They got married on November 3, according to a previous report by the Inquisitr.

As if that wasn’t enough, Jessa’s birthday is today, November 4. She just turned 26 — the day after her brother got hitched. She sent out a snapshot on her special day of Spurgeon and Henry — this time in their play clothes — sitting down and watching something on a cell phone. She joked in her caption that they were checking sports stats. Whatever they are looking at sure has their interest!

Jessa Duggar got a bit of baby fever recently when sister Jinger Vuolo delivered her baby girl this past summer, as seen on an episode of Counting On.

So who knows? Maybe life will be even busier soon enough for her and Ben.