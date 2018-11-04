Priyanka Chopra Ditches Pants For Bachelorette Party

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party this weekend, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Chopra took to Instagram to share a smiling photo at the beginning of the bachelorette weekend with the caption, #BacheloretteVibes. From the looks of it, she’s celebrating with a group of friends on a boat.

In the photo, Chopra can be seen with a huge smile on her face as the sun illuminates her skin, while making her diamond ring even more blingy. At first glance, it seems the actress is wearing an off-the-shoulder shirt but another photo posted to her Instagram showed Chopra completely ditched her pants and opted for a short cream-colored sweater dress, with a matching wrap coat, and snake effect high-heeled thigh high boots, which showed off the perfect amount of skin.

Chopra also posted a group shot with her friends and family, including soon-to-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

As the weekend went on, it seems Turner and Chopra really solidified their bond. People reported the ladies had a bit of wild night and Chopra’s Instagram stories prove it. In the video, Chopra can be seen carrying Turner, piggyback style, down the streets of Amsterdam during the celebration.

“In heels!” Chopra said while an amused Turner clung to her. “This is what you have to do for sister-in-laws these days.”

She also posted a photo of herself sipping a mojito with two straws while wearing a tiara and a “Bride-to-Be” sash. She can also be seen rocking a high-waisted patterned skirt and an orange, red, and black sweater with matching boots.

According to a report by US Weekly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expected to tie the knot in December of this year. Reports say the wedding will likely take place in India and will feature traditional ceremonial rituals. This seems plausible as earlier this year, Jonas made his way to India, along with his mother and father, to meet Chopra’s family.

An source close to the couple told the magazine that, “Nick and Priyanka can’t wait to get married. They have amazing chemistry and can’t wait to have kids. They are going to wait till after the wedding to start trying. But it’s definitely on the agenda.”

After hearing about BFF Meghan Markle’s pregnancy, Chopra shared her thoughts about having babies of her own with E! News.

“I just have a few of my friends who are having babies right now and I’m like, ‘God, I need to catch up!'”