Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Salary Revealed

The 14-year-old will be making as much as her adult co-stars.

As Stranger Things enters Season 3, it appears that most of the cast will receive a pretty significant raise in terms of salary. Per an earlier report by Hollywood Reporter, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp will be making nearly 12 times what they had previously made in earlier seasons — bringing in roughly $250,000 each per episode.

Winona Ryder and David Harbour are set to make roughly $100,000 more per episode than their four young male co-stars. Given how much longer Ryder and Harbour have been in the business, the pay difference isn’t something that many industry insiders have questioned.

Millie Bobby Brown’s salary, however, remained a mystery during the time that the initial details regarding the rest of the cast’s salaries broke. Some fans have speculated that Brown makes as much as Ryder and Harbour. Others believe that she likely makes more than her young male co-stars, but less than her adult co-stars. Up until now, the details of her salary were unclear. There was even a period of time where rumors circulated insinuating that Millie may exit the show over salary disagreements.

According to a recent report by Variety, the mystery behind Millie’s salary for Season 3 has been dispelled. The report reveals that Brown is currently set to receive the same pay of $350,000 per episode that her co-stars Ryder and Harbour are receiving.

"Stranger Things" Salary War Between Millie Bobby Brown And "Money Monster" Finn Wolfhard? https://t.co/ChoWwtTxmu — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) April 28, 2018

In addition to the $350,000 per episode, Brown will also make an additional fee. This fee is something that many actors and actress now receive as co-creators and executive producers. Millie, however, will not be given a producer credit on Stranger Things — despite receiving the additional fees in her paycheck.

According to the breakdown by Variety, Brown’s salary is comparable to a lot of top actors and actresses who have been plying their trade as thespians for decades. For example, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert of The Conners make just $25,000 more than Brown at $375,000 per episode. Tim Allen of Last Man Standing, on the other hand, actually makes less than Millie — pocketing a cool $250,000 per episode.

In addition to Ryder, Harbour, Brown, Wolfhard, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, and Schnapp, the Netflix series features a very star-studded secondary cast list — including Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, and Maya Thurman-Hawke. While Season 3 of the series does not have a concrete release date as of yet, it is expected to premiere during the summer of 2019.

While not much is yet known about Season 3, many expect the further development of Eleven and her group of friends to be a focal point of the new season.