Farrah Abraham Busts Out Of Skimpy Top During Ice Cream Date With Daughter

Farrah Abraham made headlines when she decided to drop out of her celebrity boxing match next weekend, but she’s not letting it get her down. The former Teen Mom OG star was spotted out with her daughter over the weekend.

According to a Nov. 4 report by Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham was photographed in Brentwood, California on Saturday. The reality star smiled as she took her daughter, Sophia, out for ice cream.

In the photos taken by the paparazzi, Farrah is seen wearing an all-black ensemble, including tight leggings, and a long sleeved shirt tied around her waist. She also donned a low cut black tank top with spaghetti straps. The skimpy shirt showcased Abraham’s ample cleavage and left little to the imagination.

Farrah wore her shoulder length brown hair with blonde highlights parted to the side and worn straight. She wore a full face of makeup and donned black Fendi sneakers to complete the look.

Abraham’s daughter, Sophia, 9, wore a pair of blue leggings and a long, gray Fendi short-sleeved t-shirt. She wore her long, brown hair down and in loose waves with an animal ear headband, which pulled back her bangs from her face. She wore studs in her ears, a bracelet around her wrist, and completed her outfit with a pair of silver, sparkly high-top sneakers.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently defended her decision to drop out of her celebrity boxing match, in which she was supposed to fight former Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in Atlantic City next weekend.

“Damon has been threatening my career and threatening lawsuits when he is not delivering on his end. Upon him making a mockery of the anti bully match, and by he himself acting like a bully and being found guilty and having been to jail for beating up his girlfriend, this promoter has lied about buying the flights & will not provide me any security. Threatening me is a bullying action, having Drita as referee is again making a joke of an anti bullying match. As a mother, I stand firm and I will not tolerate illegal, unsafe, or bullying behavior, the promoters and all associated are in breach on their part,” the former Teen Mom OG star stated.

Farrah Abraham also recently took a plea deal in order to avoid jail time stemming from an arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel over the summer. She will now serve two years probation and do five days of community service.