Halsey Stuns In See-Through Nude Dress On The MTV EMA Red Carpet

The singer later belted out the debut of her song 'Without Me' in a driving rainstorm.

Halsey knows how to rock the red carpet, and she brought her A-game to the MTV EMAs on Sunday.

The singer showed up to the Bilbao Exhibition Center in Spain rocking a see-through nude dress that earned some high marks. As Teen Vogue noted, the dress was quite a bit different than some of her past red carpet looks, which tended to be a bit racier. Instead, she opted for a classy ensemble in Sunday’s EMAs.

“The sparkling pieces appeared in a zigzag formation along the center of her torso, with cutouts working their way around her waist, making her look like an ethereal snowflake or glittering butterfly,” the report noted. “With a mermaid silhouette and bell-shaped sleeves (not to mention the completely open back), the gown was altogether magical.”

Others agreed, with many putting Halsey among the best-dressed at the European music award show. A number of celebrity news outlets covered her look and pictures of her red carpet appearance spread across social media.

MTV even gave her a shout-out, sharing a picture of the dress on Twitter and noting her “fierce” look.

???? Before she takes the stage at the #MTVEMA tonight at 7p, @halsey is looking FIERCE on the carpet ???? pic.twitter.com/QRsKNsYbdR — MTV (@MTV) November 4, 2018

Halsey got even more kudos later for a rousing debut performance of her song “Without Me.” As Hollywood Life noted, the song touches on her very public split with G-Eazy and Sunday’s performance was delivered in driving rain in Spain.

The couple has had an up-and-down relationship for the past several months, first breaking up in July after dating for nearly a year. At the time, Halsey took to Instagram to address the rumors of a split.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart,” she wrote (via Hollywood Life). “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The breakup was short-lived, as the couple was spotted together again just a few weeks later. But the reunion was even more short-lived, with Halsey and G-Eazy splitting up again just a few weeks ago. Though the split may have been difficult on both, Halsey was able to turn her pain into some amazing work — the debut of “Without Me” is earning some good reviews for the singer.