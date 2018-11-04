NCAA Football Rankings: AP Top 25, Coaches Polls See A Lot Of Movement As 10 Ranked Teams Lose

With only a few weeks left in the 2018 NCAA football regular season, the notion that every single game counts has certainly been reinforced. Losing at this point in the season pretty much guarantees that a team won’t make it into the College Football Playoff (CFP). After this past weekend, the new Coaches Poll and Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll are out — and there was a lot of movement away from past standings, mostly due to numerous teams losing so late in the year.
Less than a week after the first CFP rankings were released, two of the top four faced off in Baton Rouge. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide shut out the LSU Tigers 29-0, showing the nation that it is not going to be easy to knock them off their pedestal position. The Alabama Crimson Tide hold the No. 1 spot, as displayed on the official Associated Press website.
LSU didn’t fall out of the top 10 following their loss, but a spot in the CFP seems almost impossible for them to attain at this point. Michigan did move into the top four, but there is still a bit of football left to play — and there could be numerous changes before the final polls are released.
On Tuesday evening, the new College Football Playoff rankings will be released, and those teams will be that much closer to the biggest games of the year.
Here is the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for Week 11 of the 2018 season:
1.) Alabama Crimson Tide
2.) Clemson Tigers
3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4.) Michigan Wolverines
5.) Georgia Bulldogs
6.) Oklahoma Sooners
7.) West Virginia Mountaineers
8.) Ohio State Buckeyes
9.) LSU Tigers
10.) Washington State Cougars
11.) UCF Golden Knights
12.) Kentucky Wildcats
13.) Syracuse Orange
14.) Utah State Aggies
15.) Texas Longhorns
16.) Fresno State Bulldogs
17.) Boston College Eagles
18.) Mississippi State Bulldogs
19.) Florida Gators
20.) Washington Huskies
21.) Penn State Nittany Lions
22.) North Carolina State Wolfpack
23.) Iowa State Cyclones
24.) Michigan State Spartans
25.) Cincinnati Bearcats
Central Florida fans aren’t going to be happy — the Knights have fallen two spots in this week's @AmwayUS Coaches Poll despite remaining undefeated. https://t.co/ey72SzmCey pic.twitter.com/kqmLUjrrJm
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) November 4, 2018
Here is the Top 25 Coaches Poll for Week 11 of the 2018 season:
1.) Alabama Crimson Tide
2.) Clemson Tigers
3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
4.) Michigan Wolverines
5.) Georgia Bulldogs
6.) Oklahoma Sooners
7.) Ohio State Buckeyes
8.) West Virginia Mountaineers
9.) Washington State Cougars
10.) LSU Tigers
11.) UCF Golden Knights
12.) Kentucky Wildcats
13.) Syracuse Orange
14.) Boston College Eagles
15.) Mississippi State Bulldogs
16.) Utah State Aggies
17.) Fresno State Bulldogs
18.) Washington Huskies
19.) Texas Longhorns
20.) Penn State Nittany Lions
21.) Florida Gators
22.) NC State Wolfpack
23.) Cincinnati Bearcats
24.) Utah Utes
25.) Iowa State Cyclones
At this point in the year, the NCAA football rankings may not change a whole lot before the end of the regular season. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the top six or eight teams are in contention for spots in the 2018 College Football Playoff. The rest of the teams simply need to keep working to up their position in the major polls — in hopes of getting a better bowl game in December 2018 or in January 2019.