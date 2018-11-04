NCAA Football Rankings: AP Top 25, Coaches Polls See A Lot Of Movement As 10 Ranked Teams Lose

Another Saturday passes, and a lot more ranked teams lose -- resulting in a shake-up for the two leading polls.

With only a few weeks left in the 2018 NCAA football regular season, the notion that every single game counts has certainly been reinforced. Losing at this point in the season pretty much guarantees that a team won’t make it into the College Football Playoff (CFP). After this past weekend, the new Coaches Poll and Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll are out — and there was a lot of movement away from past standings, mostly due to numerous teams losing so late in the year.

Less than a week after the first CFP rankings were released, two of the top four faced off in Baton Rouge. Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide shut out the LSU Tigers 29-0, showing the nation that it is not going to be easy to knock them off their pedestal position. The Alabama Crimson Tide hold the No. 1 spot, as displayed on the official Associated Press website.

LSU didn’t fall out of the top 10 following their loss, but a spot in the CFP seems almost impossible for them to attain at this point. Michigan did move into the top four, but there is still a bit of football left to play — and there could be numerous changes before the final polls are released.

On Tuesday evening, the new College Football Playoff rankings will be released, and those teams will be that much closer to the biggest games of the year.

Here is the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for Week 11 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Clemson Tigers

3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4.) Michigan Wolverines

5.) Georgia Bulldogs

6.) Oklahoma Sooners

7.) West Virginia Mountaineers

8.) Ohio State Buckeyes

9.) LSU Tigers

10.) Washington State Cougars

11.) UCF Golden Knights

12.) Kentucky Wildcats

13.) Syracuse Orange

14.) Utah State Aggies

15.) Texas Longhorns

16.) Fresno State Bulldogs

17.) Boston College Eagles

18.) Mississippi State Bulldogs

19.) Florida Gators

20.) Washington Huskies

21.) Penn State Nittany Lions

22.) North Carolina State Wolfpack

23.) Iowa State Cyclones

24.) Michigan State Spartans

25.) Cincinnati Bearcats

Here is the Top 25 Coaches Poll for Week 11 of the 2018 season:

1.) Alabama Crimson Tide

2.) Clemson Tigers

3.) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

4.) Michigan Wolverines

5.) Georgia Bulldogs

6.) Oklahoma Sooners

7.) Ohio State Buckeyes

8.) West Virginia Mountaineers

9.) Washington State Cougars

10.) LSU Tigers

11.) UCF Golden Knights

12.) Kentucky Wildcats

13.) Syracuse Orange

14.) Boston College Eagles

15.) Mississippi State Bulldogs

16.) Utah State Aggies

17.) Fresno State Bulldogs

18.) Washington Huskies

19.) Texas Longhorns

20.) Penn State Nittany Lions

21.) Florida Gators

22.) NC State Wolfpack

23.) Cincinnati Bearcats

24.) Utah Utes

25.) Iowa State Cyclones

At this point in the year, the NCAA football rankings may not change a whole lot before the end of the regular season. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the top six or eight teams are in contention for spots in the 2018 College Football Playoff. The rest of the teams simply need to keep working to up their position in the major polls — in hopes of getting a better bowl game in December 2018 or in January 2019.