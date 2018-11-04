Donald Trump Already Trying To Distance Himself From Potential Midterm Losses, Report Claims

Is a Democratic 'blue wave' coming?

Speaking to reporters in front of the White House today, President Donald Trump seemingly distanced himself from potential midterm losses, downplaying the importance of winning the House, Mother Jones reports.

“My primary focus, of course, has been on the Senate because there are so many people in the House — and that’s a lot of stops. But I have done some House-work also but I think we’re going to do well on the House.”

“With so many people in Congress, with so many people in the House, it’s hard to make those stops,” Trump continued.

According to Mother Jones, the president’s remarks speak volumes about what appears to be the prevailing sentiment within the Republican Party: As polls signal that the Democrats are about to take both chambers, the GOP is seemingly dismissing the importance of preserving power in the lower chamber.

“Don’t worry about it,” the president recently said when asked about the potential Democratic takeover of the House, “I’ll just figure it out.”

As the same publication notes, President Trump has repeatedly called the upcoming midterms a referendum on himself, and on the Republican Party, but his most recent comments indicate that he is attempting to shift attention to the upper chamber – the Senate – where Republicans have better chances of preserving the majority, at least according to polls.

As previously detailed by the Inquisitr, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon predicted that the House race will be a “complete dogfight,” echoing the results of an internal RNC poll leaked to the press which suggests that the upcoming midterms are indeed a referendum on President Donald Trump.

According to the poll, the midterms will not be defined by foreign policy issues, or economic issues, but by how voters feel about Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump on the midterms: “I think we are going to do well in the House, I think we are going to do really well in the Senate … the level of fervor, the level of fever is very strong on the Republican side” pic.twitter.com/WHrn1NNiYE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 4, 2018

Preserving seats in the House of Representatives is imperative for the Republican Party, since the Democrats could — and might — look to impeach Trump’s Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, or the president himself.

As Politico reported, the Democratic Party could theoretically impeach Kavanaugh, although there have been “only a tiny number of impeachment proceedings against federal judges at any level.”

What further complicates the situation for the Democratic Party in terms of a Kavanaugh impeachment is the fact that the Senate Judiciary panel found no evidence to support the accusations brought up against him.

Earlier today, as The Hill reported, the Senate Judiciary panel released a 441-page report which states that there is no evidence whatsoever to support Kavanaugh accusers’ claims.