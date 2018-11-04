Robert Mueller Likely To Indict Roger Stone After Midterms, Per ‘CNN’

Sources tell CNN that Stone is making 'nervous energy' phone calls to friends and associates.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been out of the spotlight for a while, but CNN says that Mueller might only be delaying making his findings public because of the midterms.

Justice Department guidelines ask prosecutors to be patient before elections, telling them to be cautious about their findings in the two months preceding them. But as the Inquisitr has previously reported, this unusual calm emanating from the special counsel’s office doesn’t necessarily mean that he is not planning something big. The last few weeks have seen Mueller’s team question Trump aide and longtime Republican operative Roger Stone, with his back-channel connection to WikiLeaks being one of the major points of inquiry.

While Stone has claimed that his only connection to WikiLeaks was through his associate Randy Credico — a comedian and radio show host — Credico denies that assertion. Mueller reportedly has material in his possession which shows Stone wanting to receive credit for the DNC hack and the subsequent release of DNC emails by WikiLeaks. Stone has also denied that he knew of the DNC hacks in advance, but in speeches he gave before the release of the hacked emails, he had told associates to expect an “October surprise” back in 2016.

“I actually have communicated with Assange,” Stone said in a speech in Florida on August 8, 2016. “I believe the next tranche of his documents pertains to the Clinton Foundation but there’s no telling what the October surprise may be.”

CNN further reports that big news from Mueller after the election also seems likely because of Roger Stone’s behavior in the days leading up to the elections. Stone has reportedly been making “nervous energy” phone calls to friends and associates. We can only speculate why Stone is making those phone calls, but their timing, coupled with the fact that Mueller has been zeroing in on Stone, speaks volumes about the special counsel’s next course of action.

NEW: Investigators have recordings of Roger Stone that may contain evidence of him sharing info from WikiLeaks w/ Trump campaign. In a later recording, after several WL document dumps, Stone said he should receive *credit* for coordinating with the group. https://t.co/QAZlSRQR3w — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) October 22, 2018

If Mueller is to indict Stone after the midterms, CNN‘s source contends that “a volcano” can erupt with Trump already annoyed at the very mention of the special counsel’s name. Polls show Democrats closing in on the U.S. House of Representatives, and sources say if both things were to happen in a week’s time, it could be the worst thing Trump has faced in his presidency so far.

“Just the name ‘Mueller’ makes the President angry, a Trump insider said in a weekend exchange. If the election goes poorly for the White House, this source suggested the President will be on edge, anyway. And if the investigations then roar back into the news, ‘I’m worried about a volcano.'”

A very interesting few days lie ahead for national politics, and Mueller, who has been biding his time, could play a big part in that.