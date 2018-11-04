America Ferrera And Kevin Hart Will Produce New Comedy

NBC is developing All Fancy, a new half-hour comedy series starring comedian Anjelah Johnson. The multi-camera show will be produced by Kevin Hart and America Ferrera, according to a report from Variety.

The project is inspired by Johnson’s real life and journey as a standup comedian. Viewers will follow Veronica Jimenez (Johnson), a newly successful 30-something Mexican-American woman who tends to do things her own way, which usually leads her away from cultural and social expectations. By following the beat of her own drum, she ends up creating chaos and hilarity within her marriage, business, and extended family.

The project will come from Universal Television in association with Hart’s Hartbeat Productions, Teri Weinberg’s Yellow Brick Road, and Ferrera’s Take Fountain Productions. Hart, John Cheng, and Carli Haney will be executive producing with frequent collaborations from Ferrera and Weinberg, via the joint production company the duo launched last year. Johnson will also be involved in co-executive producing role.

“The show is seen through the eyes of Anjelah Johnson who is one of the funniest and freshest voices in comedy right now,” Hart and Cheng said in a statement.

“What we love about her is that she’s able to provide the audience with diverse and relatable stories by drawing from her own authentic life experiences, which is exactly what defines a HartBeat Production. We are so excited to be working with her, America, Emilia, and NBC.”

Hart also posted the good news to his Instagram account, where he shouted out his team at HartBeat Productions “for continuing to impress with their work ethic.”

Johnson has been involved in a number of projects throughout her career. Her one-hour comedy specials have aired on Comedy Central and Netflix. She has also starred in a few movies, including Our Family Wedding and Mom’s Night Out.

“Eleven years ago I began telling my story through stand-up comedy gigs and I’m so excited for the opportunity to finally share it on TV,” she said.

As for Ferrera, she has recently inked a new two-year first-look deal with NBC Universal. She also has multiple projects in development, including “Clinic,” inspired by the life of Valarie Kaur and “Exalted,” inspired by a book written by Julissa Arce, according to Variety.

Ferrera is currently starring on NBC’s Superstore, where she has also stepped into the role of producer. When she isn’t promoting her new book or producing, she can be seen encouraging people to vote across her social media platforms.