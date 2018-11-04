Hatden Panettiere Answered Door In ‘Drunk And Frantic State’ After Cops Called For Boyfriend’s Fight With Dad

Police cuffed her boyfriend, who was allegedly chasing his father around the house.

Hayden Panettiere was in a “drunk and frantic state” when she answered the door to police after her boyfriend and his father got into a fight, a police report claims.

The incident took place last month, when police say the actress’s 34-year-old boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, got into an altercation with his father in their home. The police report was obtained by TMZ, showing that police arrived to find Hickerson allegedly chasing his father through the home while holding a bottle of Gatorade. The officers put Hickerson in handcuffs, but he refused to give any personal information because he didn’t want it to hurt Panettiere.

The report did get out several weeks later, but it was not clear if Panettiere had any fault in the situation. The report noted that Hayden admitted to drinking and said that her boyfriend’s father had as well.

Hayden Panettiere has been dating Brian Hickerson since the summer, and she recently took him to Florida to visit her family. As E! News reported, the two haven’t gotten too serious yet.

“He is hot, but Hayden is in the midst of making decisions about what she wants to do next and needs a break from routine,” a source told the celebrity news outlet. “She’s a young, beautiful girl who is allowed to have a good time. That’s what she’s doing.”

Another source told People magazine that the new couple were enjoying their time together but not planning anything serious. The actress just got out of a long relationship with boxer Wladimir Klitschko, and is focusing on raising her daughter from the relationship.

“She’s a mom and when there’s a break she would be crazy not to let loose and have fun,” a source told People. “Don’t expect another heavy relationship now. She still cares for Wlad and loves her daughter.”

But a source told the outlet that Hayden Panettiere and Klitschko have broken up and gotten back together a number of times, so he is “not totally out of the picture” just yet.

Hayden Panettiere's family is "deeply concerned" over her new boyfriend and hard-partying lifestyle. https://t.co/UYH9q6y7dY — Radar Online (@radar_online) November 1, 2018

There is also reportedly some concern about Hayden Panettiere’s relationship with Brian Hickerson. A source told Radar Online that family members are worried about his hard-partying lifestyle and are concerned that it could get the actress into trouble. The report noted that she and Brian have been partying in Los Angeles and she was spotted throwing up outside of a bar earlier in the relationship.