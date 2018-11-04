Alessandra Ambrosio Flaunts Bikini Body As She Vacations With Family In Lieu Of Doing Victoria’s Secret Show

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio was a regular on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for 17 years, but she’s not going to be participating in the upcoming 2018 event. Many models are sharing updates as they hit New York City and prepare for this week’s show, but Ambrosio is off on a family vacation and keeping her distance from all of the hoopla. In her latest Instagram post, however, she’s showing that she still has the body that made her a household name.

In Alessandra Ambrosio’s latest Instagram post, she’s flaunting her amazing bikini body while lounging at the Montage Los Cabos in Mexico. She said in the caption that she was just chilling on the beach and the photo shows her sitting on some rocks and showing off her stunning figure.

Ambrosio is wearing a gray bikini in the shot and her taut abs and long legs are definitely the highlights of the photo. Alessandra kept things fairly simple with this picture, wearing sunglasses and letting her dark hair cascade down her back. The setting is amazing and the post was a big hit with the model’s followers.

Alessandra’s photo garnered nearly 100,000 likes in a little more than 12 hours. Ambrosio has 9.5 million followers on the social media site and several hundred left comments about what a beautiful queen she looked like in the photo.

A few hours before that solo bikini shot, Alessandra shared an adorable picture showing her with her daughter. She appears to be wearing the same bikini and sunglasses as she in the other photo, and she’s got a smile on her face as her daughter Anja leans over her shoulder.

That Instagram post already has more than 220,000 likes, as Ambrosio’s followers clearly loved getting the opportunity to see such a sweet shot of Alessandra with Anja. The model has shared quite a few additional glimpses into her vacation via her Instagram Stories, and it looks like it’s been filled with relaxing time on the beach.

Anja and her brother Noah appear to be making the most of having all this time at the water. They aren’t alone on this vacation though, as it seems there’s additional family there with them and they’ve got pal Rachel Zoe and her kids Skyler and Kaius along to share in the fun.

Last November, Ambrosio took to Instagram to bid farewell to being a Victoria’s Secret Angel. This is the first time in 18 years that the Brazilian stunner won’t be participating in the show, and fans think it was smart to plan a fun trip to occupy her during the week that will have all of the current models hyping the show.

Alessandra Ambrosio is by no means done modeling, as she is keeping busy with gigs that have her traveling all around the world. It’s clear from this latest Instagram post of hers that she’s still got an incredible bikini body and her fans can’t wait to see what she tackles next.