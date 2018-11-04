White Women Explain Support For Donald Trump In ‘NYT’ Report, ‘I Have Love For This Man That’s Not Normal’

The 'New York Times' asked white women at Donald Trump rallies why they support the man who has faced 22 allegations of sexual assault.

Donald Trump has faced 22 separate allegations of sexual harassment of assault against women, according to a Business Insider count, and a tape surfaced during the 2016 presidential election in which Trump apparently boasted about his ability to grab women sexually without their permission, as the Washington Post exposed.

Perhaps as a result, in the 2016 presidential election, 54 percent of all women who voted cast their ballots for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, according to CNN exit poll data. But there was one group who went against the majority of women voters, voting 52 percent in favor of Trump, with only 43 percent of the group casting ballots for Clinton — white women.

Among black women, only four percent voted for Trump, and Hispanic women supported him at a 25 percent rate.

With the 2018 midterm elections generally seen as a referendum on Trump, as ABC News reported, why do many white women still back him?

The New York Times went looking for the answer, interviewing numerous white women at Trump rallies on Saturday for a report — a report that found many white women Trump supporters displaying a high level of enthusiasm, even describing their feelings for the 72-year-old former reality TV personality as “love.”

The Guardian newspaper also traveled into “Trump country” to assess why white women support Trump. That paper published the video below, with its results.

The Times found that some of the women say that Trump alone can fix what they see as the country’s problems.

“He wants to protect this country, and he wants to keep it safe, and he wants to keep it free of invaders and the caravan and everything else that’s going on,” 69-year-old Joan Philpott, a retired respiratory therapist, told reporters Julie Hirschfeld Davis and Katie Rogers. “He understands why we’re angry. And he wants to fix it.”

Why exactly Philpott feels her high level of anger, the Times did not specify, other than to say that “the president enjoys a hero-like status among women who say he is fighting to preserve a way of life threatened by an increasingly liberal Democratic Party.”

“I have an infatuation and a love for this man that’s not normal,” said another Times interview subject, Rachell Marks, 59, from Billings, Montana. “I give the highest respect when people are telling the truth and giving their political power. If anything, I have a deeper respect now.”

But does Trump “tell the truth?” According to statistics compiled by the Washington Post, not very often. The paper’s analysis found that Trump had publicly made 6,420 “false or misleading claims” over the first 649 days of his term in office.