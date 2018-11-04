America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife of six years Angela Unkrich have announced that they are expecting their third child.

The ecstatic pair jointly shared the news publicly on Friday, November 2, by posting the same adorable picture and caption on their official Instagram pages.

In the photo, taken in front of the jungle gym in the family’s backyard, Unkrich and the couple’s two sons — 5-year-old Alfonso Jr., aka AJ, and 3-year-old Anders — are standing sideways. Each person is wearing a white shirt and blue jeans — and each has a protruding belly. Of course, the kids had some help to make it look like they were sporting baby bumps, but the mom’s bump is all too real.

The little one is expected to make his or her debut in the spring of 2019, according to the Instagram post.

Ribeiro, the winner of Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars, later told Us Weekly that the family is “super excited” to be welcoming a new addition and “the kids were so happy to pose for [the] pregnancy reveal photo.”

Unkrich told the magazine that her husband was the first one to suspect that she was expecting a new bundle of joy.

“I’m very clumsy when I first get pregnant, and Al noticed a few things and said, ‘Are you sure you’re not pregnant?’ Turns out he was right,” she explained.

While she knows that “three little boys would be great,” she also wouldn’t mind having a little girl in their brood.

“Of course, we really just want a healthy baby — that’s what matters,” added Unkrich.

As for the kids? She said that “AJ would love a baby sister, and Anders wants it to be a baby puppy.”

In August, Unkrich revealed how she let Ribeiro know that she was pregnant with Anders — she made a onesie for baby AJ that said, “Promotion to big brother begins spring 2015” on it.

“Only problem? He thought after reading it that it was my way of campaigning to start trying for the next baby. Boy was he in for a surprise… once, of course, he understood it wasn’t a campaign,” she wrote on Instagram.

It is clear that being parents is very important to both Ribeiro and Unkrich as they both fondly share many photos of their beautiful children on social media, including shots of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum’s 16-year-old daughter Sienna from his previous marriage to Robin Stapler.

In professional news, America’s Funniest Home Videos, which Ribeiro has hosted since 2015, has been picked up by ABC for two more seasons.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my entire [AFV] family,” the 47-year-old said on Instagram.