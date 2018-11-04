Kate Upton Shares A Throwback Picture On Instagram To Celebrate Her First Wedding Anniversary

Both Kate and her husband Justin Verlander sent warm messages to each other through Instagram.

Model Kate Upton and her husband Justin Verlander are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today (November 4), and not only they are celebrating it themselves but they are also telling the world how much they love each other.

The supermodel — who is expecting the pitter-patter of tiny feet soon — took to Instagram today and shared a throwback picture from her wedding ceremony. In the black-and-white picture, Kate and Justin look really happy as they hold each other while standing on their wedding dance floor.

As can be seen in the picture, Kate wore a long white gown for her wedding which gave her the look of a very traditional bride. In the caption, she thanked her husband and expressed how much she loves him.

“This year has been the best year of my life! It had a crazy beginning with a World Series win and the BEST wedding weekend, where I got to marry my best friend and love of my life,” she recalled. “Now to celebrate our love and our first year of marriage we are preparing to welcome a new addition to our family. I’m so excited to go through this journey of life with you! I love you so much! Happy One Year @justinverlander.”

Within an hour, the post garnered more than 80,000 likes and 300 comments from Kate’s fans who wholeheartedly congratulated the beautiful model on her wedding anniversary as well as for being a mom-to-be.

“Congratulations, Kate. You guys are perfect for each other,” one of her fans wrote on the post.

The sexy model wasn’t the only one to publicly wish her husband, as Verlander also made sure to shower his wife with loving words through his own Instagram post. The Astros pitcher, who earlier revealed in a B/R Mag interview that his wife has helped him through some of his hardest moments, wrote that he’s the luckiest man to have married Kate and that she inspires him to be a better person every day.

“You are just as beautiful on the inside as you are out. You are the first thing I want to see every morning for the rest of my life. You are the first person I want to talk to when something good, or bad happens. You are the person I always try my best to make happy. I know that together is where we are supposed to be. In good times and in bad together is when we are at our best! You are my everything and I am so blessed to experience this crazy journey of life together with you. Happy 1 year anniversary to the best wife anyone could ever ask for!”

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander met in 2012, about a year before he suffered from a severe injury to his groin. According to E! News, the Sports Illustrated model was by his side throughout his recovery period and used to visit him regularly. She also kept him company by “playing hours and hours worth of board games, namely Yahtzee.”

“I don’t like to talk to people about being hurt. As athletes, you’re not supposed to. It’s an excuse. … But she was someone I could talk to,” Verlander told B/R Mag. “In fact, Upton served as basically a therapist.”

Judging from people’s reaction and words on both Kate’s and Justin’s lovey-dovey posts on Instagram today, there is no doubt in believing that both of them represent many people’s ideal couple goals.