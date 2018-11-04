‘Fortnite’ Reveals New Location

Fortnite has been keeping gamers on their toes since its inception in 2017. The free-to-play game was developed by Epic Games and offers players a unique experience through its battle royale mode. Fortnite’s developers are constantly coming up with new ways to keep players coming back for more, from the implementation of skins and weapons to regularly updating its user interface and gameplay map.

In October, the developers introduced Halloween-themed goodies for an event dubbed “Fortnitemares,” as previously reported by the Inquisitr. The devs also included a mysterious purple cube earlier this year. For most gamers, the purple cube was interesting and fun when it first arrived but it quickly lost its appeal, becoming more of a distraction. The “Fortnitemares” event ended today, November 4, and the strange purple cube has finally disappeared, leaving the world of Fortnite dramatically changed, according to a report from The Verge.

At the end of the event, the cube began to self-destruct. It started melting and leaking an odd fluid into the lake as it hovered above it. The cube then suddenly began violently shaking and spinning rapidly, before disappearing completely, but not without pulling all players in the game into a new realm filled with bright lights and a fluttering butterfly. There, players weren’t able to play normally but were only able to float around with others.

Popular Fortnite gamer and streamer FaZe Cizzorz managed to capture and post the cube’s destruction to his Twitter account. The removal of the cube was done strategically as it was used to add a new location on the Fortnite map.

what just happened in fortnite!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/DtayeeuoXw — FaZe Cizzorz (@cizzorz) November 4, 2018

But it doesn’t come as a surprise to Fortnite enthusiasts. Developer Epic Games previously announced the event earlier in the week and even sent out notifications to its millions of mobile Fortnite gamers. Players who missed the notifications but happened to be playing the game anyway received a warning during gameplay that “the cube is unstable.”

This isn’t the first time the gaming studio has hosted live events for its players. In June, there was an epic rocket launch, which caused a ripple effect and brought a steady stream of map-altering changes in the game, The Verge noted. There was also a less exciting cube event, where the cube self-destructed to create a temporary trampoline.

These live events have provided a new form of storytelling for Fortnite, which serves to set it apart from other battle royale games.