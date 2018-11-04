Watch Udinese Calcio Vs AC Milan Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Match Live Online

AC Milan can break back into the Serie A top four with a win over Udinese, a club one three points over the drop zone, in a Sunday match.

After a comprehensive 4-1 victory by Lazio over SPAL earlier in the day, as the Associated Press reported, AC Milan find themselves bumped from the Serie A top four. But the Rossoneri can quickly remedy that situation and push their way back into the fourth spot — though level on points with the Rome side — when they travel to Italy’s northeast to face the Friuli side Udinese Calcio in a Round 11 match that will live stream on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 11 match on Sunday, pitting fifth-place AC Milan against 16th-place Udinese Calcio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Time at 25,000-seat Stadio Friuli in Udine, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, on Sunday, November 4. In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 1 a.m. India Standard Time on Monday morning, November 5.

But Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso faces a mini-crisis of injuries as both midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Lucas Biglia will miss out of the Udinese match. As reinforcements, Gattuso has welcomed 33-year old Riccardo Montolivo back into the squad, Four Four Two reports, after the veteran of 129 AC Milan appearances since 2012 had missed every game since May.

Bu Gattuso denied that Montolivo was ever in the doghouse, despite his total lack of playing minutes in the 2018/2019 Serie A and UEFA Europa League seasons.

“The thing that annoys me the most is the bar talk. Montolivo has never been out of the team,” Gattuso said at a Saturday press conference.

“He has always trained with the team. He has been called up because we have many injuries. I make choices. I have not had any problems with him.”

Riccardo Montolivo makes his first appearance for AC Milan in five months on Sunday. Marco Luzzani / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Udinese Calcio vs. AC Milan Sunday Serie A clash, ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Bianconeri Friuliani vs. Rossoneri clash at no charge.

For fans in the United States who prefer Italian-language commentary, Rai Italia will also live stream the Serie A match.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Udinese Calcio vs. AC Milan Italy Serie A game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform there. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Round 11 game on Sunday in Udine.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Udinese Calcio vs. AC Milan, be sure to consult the information made available by Live Soccer TV.