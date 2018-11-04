Daniel Correa Freitas’ Murderer Edison Brittes Claims Incident Occurred After Correa Tried To Rape His Wife

Last week, the Inquisitr reported on the shocking murder of Brazilian soccer star Daniel Correa Freitas, whose body was found nearly beheaded and sexually mutilated in Sao Jose dos Pinhais. Police have apprehended suspect Edison Brittes, Jr., along with his wife Cristiana and their 18-year-old daughter Allana for the crime. In an interview with Brasil Urgente on TV Bandeirantes, Brittes claims that he murdered Freitas after he discovered the soccer star trying to rape Cristiana at their daughter Allana’s birthday party, according to the New York Post.

According to Brittes’ version of events, Allana had met Daniel Freitas about a year ago but had never “been involved” with him. Freitas attended Allana’s 18th birthday party at the family home. While at the party, Freitas had sent messages to a friend discussing how Freitas “was going to eat” the “birthday girl’s mum.” A photo has emerged, published in Trome, that is believed to have also been sent by Freitas to his unidentified friend showing Freitas next to an unconscious woman who has been identified as Cristiana.

“He had gone in, taken his clothes off, and locked the door,” Edison Brittes said.

“I knocked on the door to my room and when I opened it he was on top of my wife and she was screaming and begging for help.”

“When I threw him off my wife,” Brittes continued, “I threw him on the floor and stopped her being raped by that monstrous scumbag.”

Allana told reporters that she had heard screaming from her mother’s room and that Freitas said nothing when he was caught. Edison’s friends allegedly tried to stop him from attacking Freitas, but “they could not do it” because he was so angry.

“What I did was what any man would do,” Edison said in the interview. “because that woman that was there was not my wife, she was every woman in Brazil. It could be your daughter, sister, mother, or wife. At that moment it was my wife, Cris, who I have been married to for 20 years.”

“The media has said a lot of things,” Edison Brittes lamented. “My wife never had anything with Daniel. Never mind my daughter.”

“Rumors always get started but the truth will come out,” he added.

“I know what I did. I want everyone watching to think what they would do to keep the moral integrity of your family and help a small and fragile woman.”

The investigation is ongoing.